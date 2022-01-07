Ben Affleck reveals how he felt about the reaction of DC Comics fans

When they announced the signing of Ben Affleck as Batman, not all fans took it very well and that affected the actor.

In the San Diego Comic-Con 2013, after the premiere of The Man of Steel a movie was announced Batman vs superman. What Henry cavill he was already the great hero of Dc comics, at that moment Zack snyder I had to choose the actor who would play the Dark Knight. In the end, it was Ben affleck who got the role, but that sparked a good deal of controversy.

In a recent interview, Ben affleck revealed how he felt about the reaction from fans of Dc comics when the news of his signing came out.

“It hurted me. It hurt less than it would have hurt 10 years ago. But it hurt because I felt like: Wait a minute, come on. What do I have to do with these people? You know what I mean? Like, I just know it, like: Jesus Christ!

I thought it was an interesting idea. But you know what? I also realized that: Now this becomes a request. Now that they have this, everyone is going to petition protesting my choice of Batman. A hundred thousand people signed a fucking petition. Do you have something better to do with your day than sign petitions? But ironically, the reason I did this is because I wanted to make a movie for my children, especially my son, that they could see and be proud of. ” Revealed Ben affleck.



The actor will repeat once more as Batman.

Ben affleck has played the character of Dc comics in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), League of Justice (2017) and Zack Snyder’s version of League of Justice (2021). Not forgetting that he was about to direct and star in his own movie, although that never happened. But now he will return in the movie The Flash (2022), where it will have a small role and will coincide with Michael keaton which will also repeat as Batman.

But curiously, they have decided to reboot the character and Robert Pattinson he will be the new Dark Knight for years to come. So in no time we will get together with 3 versions of Bruce wayne different in the cinema

Is Ben Affleck your favorite Batman? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.