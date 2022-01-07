Ben Affleck assures that The Flash has his favorite scenes as Batman and confirms the end of his stage with the character

When it was announced that Ben affleck would participate in the movie of The Flash, which will additionally rejoin Michael Keaton in the role of the bat man, it was reported that said production would mark his dismissal from the role.

Now, in conversation with The Herald Sun, the actor made clear his work both in the refilmations for the Justice League Snyder Cut and his time in The Flash movie he represented. “a really nice ending in my experience with that character”.

Not only that, Affleck also addressed for the first time what was his work in the film that Ezra Miller will star. “I’ve never said this, this is fresh off the press, but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done are in the Flash movie”, He explained.

“I hope they keep the integrity of what we did, because I thought it was great and really interesting. Different, but not in a way that is inconsistent with the character. Who knows? They might decide that didn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and very, very satisfying and encouraging, I came to think: Wow! I think I’ve finally figured it out“Said the actor.

In parallel, in conversation with the Howard Stern show, Affleck also referred to the negative reactions that were originally generated with the announcement of his casting as Batman. “They hurt me. It was less hurtful than it would have been 10 years earlier, but it hurt because I felt like, ‘Wait a minute, let’s go. That I have to do?’ Understand what I say?“Affleck stressed.

“I thought it was an interesting idea, but I realized at that point what would come: Now it would become a request. Now they were going to take this and everyone would make a request. Hundreds, thousands. ‘You signed a fucking petition, don’t you have anything better to do in your day?’ … But ironically, the reason I did this was that I wanted to make a movie for my children, particularly my son, to see it and be proud”, He concluded.

The movie of The Flash It will be released in November of this year.