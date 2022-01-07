Baywatch opens the Telefuturo Summer Festival tomorrow

The first movie is Baywatch: Baywatch, a comedy and action film, based on the 1989 series of the same name.

Telefuturo proposes to its viewers from tomorrow, at 9:45 p.m., the Summer Festival, a series that will offer popular Hollywood Fridays with the aim of entertaining and amusing during the holidays.

The production has Dwayne in the leading roles The rock Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach and features the antagonistic participation of Priyanka Chopra.

Two lifeguards, veteran Mitch Buchannon and arrogant young Matt Brody, must stop criminals who threaten the future of the bay where they work. As they collaborate, they will learn to respect each other, since the beginning of their professional relationship was not good.

History. Baywatch It began to air on the NBC network in 1989, but was canceled after the first season because the cost of its production was very high and its audience rating was quite low.

Knowing that the series still had potential, David Hasselhoff relaunched it in 1991, investing his money and serving as an executive producer. The gamble resulted in great success, especially abroad, and led to two sequels: Baywatch nights and the movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

MORE FILMS. For next Friday 14 Telefuturo will issue XXX: Reactivated. This is an action-adventure film, directed by DJ Caruso, produced by Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, and written by F. Scott Frazier and Chad St. John.

The film revolves around the extreme athlete turned government agent, Xander Cage, who must face the villain Xiang to recover a powerful weapon known as Pandora’s Box, which can control military satellites that could cause catastrophic damage.

After hiring a group of thrill-seeking comrades (a sniper and a hacker), Xander becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy to corrupt the governments of the world, including insiders in the government of his own country.

For Friday 21, within the framework of the Summer Festival, you will be able to see the comedy Daddy’s War, a funny contest between a father and a stepfather for the love of a woman and her children.

Teachers Fight is the last movie to be seen this month. Two high school teachers (Ice Cube and Charlie Day) unleash a series of actions against each other as a result of their enmity.





To see

Cycle: Summer Festival.

First film: Baywatch: Baywatch.

Date and time: Tomorrow, Friday, at 9:45 p.m.

Channel: Telefuturo.

Genre: Comedy and action.