Bandai Namco launches QuickSpot by surprise on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

By surprise, QuickSpot It was recently released on Nintendo Switch. For this reason, those responsible have wanted to share a new and interesting trailer with which they celebrate that we can already get this title on the hybrid console. The video reviews some of the functions and scenes of this game on Nintendo Switch, available for $ 19.99 in the eShop.

You can take a look at it below:

QuickSpot contains more than 20 types of “find the differences” and 500 illustrations so you can continue playing without getting bored. Either alone or in a group, you can stimulate the right side of the brain while having fun in this unprecedented action game.

QuickSpot launches on the Nintendo Switch eShop

