Astronomers detect a mysterious cosmic object that periodically spews clouds of dust into space

What catches the attention of experts is the colossal size of the dust clouds, much larger than would be expected from such a small object.

An international team of researchers recently published a study in The Astronomical Journal in which they claim to have discovered a strange cosmic object that spits out huge clouds of dust into space with varying intensity.

The observations were obtained from the analysis of data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS, for its acronym in English), a modern device launched in 2018 with the aim of finding planets beyond our solar system. So far, TESS has discovered 172 exoplanets and there are another 4,703 candidates awaiting approval.

Astronomers noted that the object named TIC 400799224, made up of two stars that orbit each other, routinely featured a fluctuation in its brightness, suggesting that a large asteroid or perhaps even a small planet is orbiting one of the stars and is releasing clouds of dust that dim the light from both from the TESS perspective.

This process occurs approximately every 19 days, but the duration and intensity of the gloss fades vary a lot.

The team believes that the most likely culprit for the drop in brightness is not the asteroid or planet as such, but rather the dust clouds emitted sporadically by that object.

However, what draws the attention of astronomers is the colossal size of the dust clouds, much larger than would be expected from an object as small as the one orbiting TIC 400799224.

“The nature of one’s own body in orbit is puzzling because the amount of dust emitted is large; If it were produced by the disintegration of an object such as the asteroid Ceres in our solar system, it would only survive about 8,000 years before disappearing “, says a press release issued by the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, an institution to which the astronomer belongs. Karen Collins, one of the study’s authors.

“However, surprisingly, during the six years that this object has been observed, the periodicity has remained strict and the object emitting the dust has apparently remained intact“adds the text.

It’s a mystery that, for now, lacks an answer, but the researchers plan to continue monitoring the object and incorporate historical observations from that area of ​​space to try to determine how the brightness has varied over the decades.