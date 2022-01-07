Ariana Grande: these are the Pokémon she has caught so far | ENTERTAINMENT

Pokémon Go fever has hit the celebrity world! Ariana Grande has confessed to being a fan of this application. This was announced through his official Instagram account, a social network in which he published some of the creatures he has captured.

“Something beautiful. Pokémon is bringing people together around the world. Even though nobody is talking to each other, everyone is walking towards the poles ”, you can read in the caption that accompanies a photo that Ariana Grande uploaded to her Instagram. In the capture, we see the singer with some friends in search of Pokémon.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 25, 2016 at 2:38 AM PDT

But that is not all, Ariana Grande He also shared some screenshots of the Pokemon you’ve captured so far. In his pokedex we can see a Pikachu, Rhyhorn and a Dragonair. Without a doubt, the singer is in love with Pokemon go.

TOO TEA MAY INTEREST

Kim Kardashian, the celebrity with the most exuberant body on Instagram

Instagram: Bárbara Mori was attacked by four dogs and that is how her body was left

Instagram: Selena Gomez and the strange message that alerted her fans

Instagram: she is Zendaya, the sexiest brunette in all of Disney