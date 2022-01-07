Are Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon LOVERS? The rumor that is shaking Hollywood

Ariana Grande She is one of the stars of music in the United States and the world that has gained popularity, therefore, she has appeared as a special guest at The Tonight Show headed by Jimmy Fallon in a suspicious number of times and this fueled rumors of an affair between these celebrities.

Although other personalities like Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Natalie Portman, Sofía Vergara and Emma Stone have been invited to the Jimmy Fallon show, none of them have as many records as in the case of Ariana Grande. In addition, some of the employees would have caught them kissing behind the scenes.

It may interest you: Ariana Grande pays tribute to Britney Spears with a charming look

The theory about the supposed romance between the performer of “Thank U, Next” and the comedian came up with a video on TikTok That immediately went viral, in it they do not directly mention the name of the 28-year-old singer or Fallon, but there are references with which Internet users immediately identified them.

It was the user @ dearjane1 who shared the video and in it she places a conversation as evidence of what happened, although this would have happened when Ariana Grande was in an affair with him comedian Pete Davidson who is the current partner of Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson infidelity?

Ariana Grande got married in May of last year with the real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony held at his home in Montecito, California. While Pete Davidson is in a relationship with the socialite, who recently expressed his annoyance with Miley Cyrus in a very particular way.

It was on the same show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where Cyrus would have “flirted” with Pete Davidson while singing “It Should Have Been Me”, Which managed to infuriate Kim Kardashian who immediately stopped following the singer on Instagram.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian: They capture the socialite along with his new conquest, the star of reality shows, Pete Davidson

Some pointed out that it was the Miley Cyrus shows during the Jimmy Fallon show, but others considered that he insisted on the “flirting” to the point of making the comedian uncomfortable on more than one occasion.

Although this would not have stopped there, as Miley and Pete Davidson headlined a special end-of-year program that took place in Miami, where they also pointed out that the singer had been flirting with the businesswoman’s boyfriend.

KEEP READING:

In front of the mirror: Ariana Grande shows why she is one of the most beautiful women

Khloé Kardashian Shattered: Tristan Thompson Accepts Infidelity; he has a son with his lover

What is Crohn’s disease? The rare condition of comedian Pete Davidson