Anne Hathaway Takes Fall Combination Ankle Boots To The Next Level

The sober and timeless combinations that it has starred in Anne Hathaway from the set of ‘WeCrashed ‘, in New York City, they have been the inspiration we need to incorporate many of the trends that will accompany us in the change of season to fall and winter.

American actress, Anne Hathaway, was seen walking around the Big Apple with a monochrome set next to his co-star, Jared Leto. Both give life to the entrepreneurs Rebekah and Adam Neumann, founders of ‘WeWork’, a space of coworking which reached a presence in more than 110 cities and 29 countries.

The character she plays, Rebekah, was the supervisor of the educational program ‘WeGrow ‘ and the director of the brand, valued at the time at $ 47 million. By giving life to the entrepreneur, the actress demonstrates with a combination all in black and a couple of classic ankle boots that little is required to be well dressed.

How to wear ankle boots in autumn according to Anne Hathaway?











© James Devaney / GC Images.

Anne Hathaway in black ankle boots on the set of WeCrashed.





Anne Hathaway reminded us of the character of Andy sachs with this combination all-in-black, where it focuses on one of the trendiest ankle boots for autumn and winter, ideal to wear with jeans and dresses. The leather footwear was combined with some mid-rise pants and straight cut, in addition to a silk blouse. The combination of textures keeps the final result interesting even though it is the same color.

The final touches are given by accessories: bulky sunglasses, a ring, and a handbag by Yves Saint Laurent on chain strap. As is also characteristic in their day to day, the protagonist of ‘The devil wears fashion’She wore a long brown hair that shone as it waved in the air, combed completely smooth with a line in the middle.

As it shows Anne Hathaway, the charm that lies in the ankle boots is that they are extremely versatile in their forms, so we can wear them with or without heels and in different finishes. Due to their ending towards the ankles, they are ideal for wear all kinds of pantsas well as with dresses when we want to reveal part of our ankles to look taller. In black you ensure a basic that gets you out of any trouble, although trends invite you to try the style ones cowboy, with platforms or type combat boots.