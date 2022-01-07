Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the parents of 6 children, three adopted and three biological, and although parents are said to have no favorite children, many have theorized that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the biological firstborn of Hollywood actors, is his favorite daughter.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Since her birth on May 27, 2006, Shiloh became a celebrity and one of the girls most followed by the paparazzi, the reason? She is the first-born of the famous Hollywood actors, Brad and Angelina.

However, she is not the only daughter of the former couple, because before her birth her parents had already adopted three children: Maddox, Knox and Zahara, in addition to the fact that after her the twins arrived: Vivienne and Pax, but why? Shiloh is believed to be the favorite of Brad and Angelina’s children?

Why Shiloh is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Favorite Daughter

Thanks to the great popularity that Shiloh has in the entertainment world, several theories have emerged that ensure that she has also become the favorite daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which may have unleashed the alleged jealousy of her brothers.

While the actors have never expressed having a favorite child, they are both believed to feel very close to Shilo:

Angelina has stated on several occasions that due to her gender change, her relationship with her daughter Shiloh became closer and more transparent, to the point of being confidant.

On the other hand, it is said that of all her children, Shiloh is the closest to her father Brad Pitt. After the divorce of the actors, Shiloh is the one who has been affected the most and the one who misses her father the most, and it is even said that she has come to take his side.

“Sometimes Shiloh is the only one [de sus hermanos] who doesn’t seem to be willing to turn her back on Brad”.

Despite these speculations, Brad and Angelina have never confessed to having a favorite child, let alone confirmed that Shiloh is their favorite daughter.