Andrew Garfield brings the best news to Spider-Man fans

Spider-Man: No Way Home Not only did it establish itself as one of the greatest Spider-Man movies of all time, but it gave fans some hope when it comes to seeing their favorite hero again. And when we talk about favorite hero, we mean three versions that the big screen has offered: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Y Tom holland.

Without a doubt, one of the favorite versions of the fans is that of Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), followed by The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Although both films garnered praise from fans and critics, their performance at the box office was not as expected.

Hence, the third instance of this saga never saw the light of Sony. And it was in 2016, when Marvel proposed a collaboration to Sony, and they relaunched the franchise with Holland at the helm. However, it wasn’t the last of Garfield and it likely won’t be either. Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to bring back previous versions of Spidey, and he did it in the best way: fighting together against the renowned villains of the arachnid hero.

Fan art of the three Spider-Man together

Although the joint appearance of the heroes left fans satisfied, they are willing to go for more. Within days of the premiere of No Way Home, fans flooded Twitter with requests for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Now, for the first time since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield has broken the silence about his experience of donning the hero suit again. Unable to deny the obvious, the actor spoke to the site Variety Y revealed what it was that convinced him to return.

“I was not expecting to have a conversation again about the possibility of playing Peter Parker again. I was very excited to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. On a basic level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the thought of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough, “Garfield began explaining.

Andrew Garfield could return as Spider-Man

The Briton was consulted about the possibility of returning to the skin of the character again, to which Garfield assured that he definitely will if it feels like the right thing to do.

“I mean, yeah, I’d definitely be open to it if it feels right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, for the common good and that of the majority. He is a working class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in the sense that if there was an opportunity to go back and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very confident about myself, “replied the protagonist of Tick, Tick … Boom!

Also, remember when you received the call from Amy pascal (Sony executive producer), Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) and Jon watts (director of the tape), those in charge of making the pitch and who convinced him to return as Spider-Man. “You played this character in your own way, what would you like to explore if you had the opportunity to return? If you were thrown into this other universe and faced this younger you and this older you, how would you respond? “They said.

For Garfield it was undeniable. He had to go back and redeem himself. And one of those moments was reflected in the scene where he saves MJ, played by Zendaya. The fact that he could not save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is something that haunts him and he makes it very clear in No Way Home when he explains that he stopped measuring his blows, making it clear that the character traverses a much darker path than the other versions.

“My Spider-Man was able to save his younger brother’s love interest, potentially. By making sure he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance to save Gwen,” Garfield mused.

At the moment, it is not clear if the studio will decide to give the green light to The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or a new appearance within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. But the good news is that garfield is keen to return And with this genre, you can never say never.



