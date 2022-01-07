Andrew Garfield, beyond Spiderman

He has spent the last few months denying his participation in Spider-Man: No way home in every interview he gave to promote his other two releases, but as has become evident when the Marvel blockbuster hit screens, Andrew Garfield was simply acting. It is that although the actor born in the United States and raised in England never hid that his stage as Peter Parker was physically and mentally exhausting, when the director Jon Watts proposed him to return to the role to film some scenes in the metaverse proposed by the film that stars Tom Holland, and in which Toby Maguire also has a special participation, he could not resist: “I just had a great time playing Spider-Man while we were filming,” Garfield explained in a cover story for GQ magazine, to later add: “What I could not tolerate was all that that place implied.”

If being Peter Parker generated for him a fame that he was never interested in having, his affair with his co-star in the film, Emma Stone, had made him a perfect target for the paparazzi. Garfield not only did not continue with the role, but after making a series of personal experiences with which he tried to regain his anonymity, he decided to look for projects with a completely different profile.

In 2016 he released To a man by Mel Gibson, in which he played a military medic who in World War II refuses to take up a weapon, for which he received his only Oscar nomination so far, and Be quiet by Martin Scorsese, in which he played a Jesuit missionary to 17th-century Japan. The following year it was the turn of A reason to live “Where he played a man paralyzed by polio at age 28, continuing his career with two rabidly independent films, What hides Silver Lake Y Mainstream , works that he interspersed with long periods in the theater, winning the Tony for best actor for his participation in the Broadway montage of Angels in america .

Andrew Garfield stepped into the shoes of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Archive

However, this year, Andrew has returned with two projects that have caused a lot of talk and that have put him on the list of potential candidates for the golden statuette. In tick tick Boom! , the adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical with which Lin-Manuel Miranda has made his directing debut and which premiered worldwide on Netflix in mid-November, makes us fall in love with Larson himself, whom he embodies as a man full of dreams who is not resigned to the failures in his bid to become the new Stephen Sondheim. The film, for which he had to learn to sing, has already earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a comedy or musical.

Less luck has so far had his supporting role in Tammy Faye’s eyes , the Michael Showalter film that will hit Spanish screens on February 25. It is that all the attention has been put in the work of Jessica Chastain. However, Garfield’s work as Jimmy Bakker, her husband and partner in the PTL Club is no less commendable. During that filming, the 38-year-old actor lost his mother to pancreatic cancer, something that notably affected both the work he did in that film and that of Lin-Manuel Miranda that he shot next: “My way of understanding the the world changed completely from that ”, he confessed to GQ , adding: “I am a totally new person, one they have not seen before even though they think they know me.”