An Italian mobster wanted for two decades was found thanks to Google Street View

Gioacchino Gammino appeared in a photograph buying fruit in Galapagar, in Spain. The mobster had even stayed out of contact with his family to avoid being tracked down.

Italian police captured an important mafia fugitive who had been on the run for almost 20 years thanks to the help of the Google Street View application, according to a note published in Infobae.

After two years of research, Gioacchino gammino, 61, was located in the Galapagar region, near Madrid, where he had even adopted a false name.

A photo on Google Maps Street View of a man who looked like him in front of a greengrocer was key to triggering a more in-depth investigation.

“The still helped us to confirm the investigation that we were conducting in a traditional way,” said Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit (DIA).

When he was arrested, Gammino asked the police how they had found him “I haven’t even called my family in 10 years”, He mentioned as he thought he had cut all the data he had with Sicilia, according to The Guardian.

Gammino belonged to a mafia clan from Agrigento, Sicily, that became embroiled in a bloody dispute with Cosa Nostra, Sicily’s main mafia network, in the 1990s.

He was arrested for the first time in 1984, being investigated by the judge Giovanni Falcone, killed by the mafia in a car bomb in 1992.

Gammino had escaped from Rebibbia prison in Rome in 2002 and in 2003 he had been sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed several years earlier.

Altiero said that Gammino is currently in custody in Spain and that they hope to bring him back to Italy in late February.

With information from Infobae