América, Cruz Azul and Monterrey, the favorites for the Clausura 2022 title

Los Rayados are the main candidate to win the Clausura 2022 title, according to the ESPN Football Index, while América and Cruz Azul are on the trail.

Closing 2022 is days away. Between registrations and deletions of players, as well as the uncertainty of the clubs in the face of the increase in contagions of Covid-19, there are wide favorites to take the title in this new semester, among which Monterrey, stand out, America and Cruz Azul.

According to ESPN Football Index (EFI), Striped It is the team that is most likely to win the championship, and it is that the team commanded by Javier Aguirre tied Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro for this semester, which put him as the main candidate.

Santiago Solari and Javier Aguirre lead América and Rayados, the favorite teams for the title in the Clausura 2022. Imago7

With 21 percent lifting the trophy by the end of the tournament, the Gang is EFI’s first place winner. What’s more, Monterrey still the most expensive template in the MX League, with a value of more than 90 million dollars.

Team % favorite Monterrey twenty-one America fifteen Blue Cross 14 Tigers eleven Saints 9 Lion 6 Pachuca 5 Atlas 5 Chivas 4 Toluca two Puebla two Pumas one Tijuana one Rest of teams

Then in second place follows the America, and is that the pupils of Santiago Solari have 15 percent of options to be champions of the Closing 2022. According to the EFI, the Argentine learned from last year and has a 93 percent chance of entering the league and 51 percent of doing it directly.

The arrivals of Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos are key for them to be so high in the forecasts, and that is that they give extra power to the Azulcrema squad.

Meanwhile, the third favorite painting to win the title is the Blue Cross. The Machine was one of the most reinforced this winter market with Carlos Rodríguez, Christian Rabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Erik Lira.

This situation puts him with a 14 percent chance of winning the Closing 2022. In addition, they have a 50 percent chance of qualifying directly to the league and thus have an extra week of rest.

Finally, Miguel Herrera’s Tigres also appear among the favorites. The felines are 11 percent favorites to be champions and to be able to celebrate their first title under the new era of the ‘Louse’.