Amanda Seyfried: Hollywood’s (new) blonde weakness

Amanda Seyfried has become, since the premiere of David Fincher’s latest film “Mank,” a favorite for awards season. In it, Seyfried plays Marion Davis, a Hollywood star who survived the end of silent movies, producer and businesswoman.

Before putting the public and critics back in his pocket, Seyfried needed to get away from Hollywood.

Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA in 1985, the fruit of the marriage between an occupational therapist and a pharmacist. Her father was a film lover and, according to The New York Times recently published, he hooked her on a love for the seventh art with comedies and classics like “Nosferatu.”

LEADING PLAYER OF “MAMMA MÍA” WITH MERYL STREEP

When she was still a child, she began doing modeling jobs and participated in school functions, as well as taking singing lessons.

As a teenager, Seyfried often traveled to New York to shoot scenes in soap operas such as “As the world turns” or “All my children.”

When he was going to enter the university, he received a proposal to be part of the poster for “Mean Girls”, 2004, which made him postpone his academic plans, which he finally canceled to dedicate himself to acting.

After this film, the actress was chaining roles in television series with appearances in feature films such as “Nine Lives” or “Alpha dog”. In 2008, another success in his career came “Mamma mia!”, A musical in which he shares the screen with Meryl Streep, among others, and “Letters to Juliet”.

Seyfried told the aforementioned US media that the industry is a scary place for a young person, for “someone who does not have a backbone.”

“They have put me in very difficult situations,” he said. “I had to walk around without underwear or a T-shirt, against my will, but I felt like I didn’t have the power to say, ‘No, this makes me feel uncomfortable,” she said.

In about 2013, he decided that Los Angeles would not be his residence while he was not working. That year he moved to a farm in the Catskills Mountains in upstate New York. “I live on a farm. It’s what I always wanted, “said the actress, according to US Magazine.

Being out of the Hollywood circuit when she is not filming helps her to be in contact with nature and to restart, to stay off the board when it is not necessary, according to the actress. “Everybody needs a center of gravity. A place to feel safe ”, he stated.

TWO CHILDREN, AWARE AND WITH AN ILLNESS

On his farm in the Catskills, Seyfried lives with horses, a donkey, goats, chickens … and with her husband, fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, and their two children.

The marriage met in 2015, while they were working on “The way we get by,” and they both had a partner at the time, so their connection was purely platonic.

In 2016, when they shot together again, the two were single. From there, the press began to match them.

In September of that same year, the news broke that they were engaged and shortly after that Seyfried was pregnant with their first child.

In March 2017, shortly before their daughter was born, Sadoski revealed that they had been secretly married. In September 2020, they welcomed their second child, a boy.

Five months before his first child came into the world, Seyfried spoke openly about his mental illness in an interview with Allure. The actress has suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder since adolescence. At that time, he told the magazine that he had been taking medication since he was 19 years old.

“A mental illness is something that people put in a different category from other illnesses, but I don’t think it is,” he said.

“It should be taken seriously like the others,” he said, claiming that it is not a condition that is seen, like a cyst, but that it is there.

With the arrival of her first daughter, Nina, in 2017, her disorder improved, she later told Elle magazine. “I prepared myself before I had her by going back to cognitive behavioral therapy, just to get into that frame of mind and notice when my OCD might be getting worse,” Seyfried said.

“But it turns out that you’re too busy with other things anyway. It definitely didn’t override it, but it got quieter, ”added the artist.

Seyfried has also revealed his political and vindictive side. On different occasions he has shown his dislike of Republican politics and has not hesitated to talk about the wage gap between men and women, as well as to denounce sexism inside and outside the cinema. Likewise, it collaborates with different charitable causes.