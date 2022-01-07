Amanda Seyfried had to spend Christmas away from her husband and son

Amanda Seyfried Credit: Bang Showbiz

Actress Amanda Seyfried had to spend the traditional Christmas holidays separated from her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and the couple’s 15-month-old son, also named Thomas.

The Hollywood star has explained on his social networks that he suffered an untimely coronavirus infection three days before the date he should have received the booster dose of the vaccine that protects against the disease. Scrupulously complying with security protocols, the artist and her eldest daughter, Nina, confined themselves to a part of the house on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

“It kills me that my oldest daughter and myself have to be separated from her father and brother for Christmas. It sucks to be in isolation at this time of year, as is happening to so many people, and I am trying to do everything. I do my best to adjust to reality, see the beauty in all of it and try to treasure good memories of our vacations. But it is very difficult, and nothing happens to say it “, has assured the one who was the protagonist of the films based on the musical ‘Mamma Mia’.

The interpreter has also wondered if the regulations that, in most cases, impose a temporary distance of six months between the application of one dose of the vaccine and the next, a measure that she seems to reject, still applies. “I have been wondering if the six-month rule still weighs. I think that if I had received my booster dose earlier, maybe I could have gotten around the virus. Maybe. Do you know if it still applies?”