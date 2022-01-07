Alzheimer’s: 6 foods that help prevent this disease

The Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and defines memory loss and other cognitive abilities. It is a condition that can occur in anyone, but it is much more common for people to suffer from it. over 65 years old.

On average, those who suffer Alzheimer’s They could live for about 9 years with the disease, although it varies from five to 20, depending on its affectation, quality of life and care to counteract it. One of the most important is feeding.

There are different foods that can help prevent this disease or, if you already have it, reduce the damage and increase the quality of life of this disease. And although there is no cure, it is possible to take treatments and therapies that can delay its progress.

What foods help prevent Alzheimer’s?

Foods that prevent Alzheimer’s

1.- Spinach

Its continuous consumption is beneficial to prevent Alzheimer’s. It has high amounts of folic acid, just like other green leafy vegetables like asparagus.

2.- Raspberries and blueberries

They have a large amount of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory flavonoids. Regular consumption of this type of fruit could stop cognitive decline for up to 3 years.

Blueberries have antioxidants and prevent Alzheimer’s

3.- Clams and oysters

These foods are rich in Vitamin B12. Conditions such as senile dementia are related to the lack or insufficient consumption of vitamin B12. They also provide good fats to the body such as Omega 3.

4.- Grapes, blackberries and walnuts

The purple-skinned fruits have a type of antioxidants related to the prevention of Alzheimer’s. Even a glass of wine a day could have positive effects to prevent this and other conditions that come with age. They also reduce oxidative stress and cell death.

5.- Citrus

Fruits with vitamin C prevent the accumulation of harmful substances in brain tissue. We are talking about citrus fruits rich in Vitamin C such as strawberries, papaya, strawberry and kiwi.

6.- Blue fish

They have a high load of Omega 3 fatty acids that turn into good fats when they enter the body. Not only Alzheimer’s patients, but all people should consume these foods with Omega 3, as it improves the cognitive process at all ages. Some examples are sardines, salmon, anchovies and horse mackerel.

Blue fish are rich in Omega 3

PHOTO: File

