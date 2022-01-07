Alesso-Katy Perry video to premiere at National Championship Game

Mexico City.- ESPN will show world audiences for the first time the music video ‘When i’m gone of global superstars Alesso-Katy Perry in a way never before done at halftime of the National Championship Game.

The video will debut at halftime of the National Championship Game of the College Football Playoffs between Georgia and Alabama, which will take place on Monday, January 10.

Great moments during halftime broadcasts, with notable performances from Grammy-winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This year is the first time ESPN has released a global music video within a live broadcast.

‘When I’m Gone’ marks the first collaboration between the artists, who announced their duo between jokes earlier this month on social media. The song debuted on December 29 on Alesso’s YouTube channel, but fans will have to wait a bit longer for the music video to premiere on January 10.

First global music video to debut within a live event

Katy Perry is no stranger to college football; She was the 2014 College GameDay guest for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. The National Championship will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“When it comes to my music videos, we all know that I like to push boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see.”said Katy Perry.

“ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so collaborating with Alesso to become the first artists to premiere a global music video within a live event on ESPN is a perfect and natural combination. “

“I’m so excited that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out. We have been waiting all year to share it with all of you “Alesso said.

“I’m honored to collaborate with Katy on an incredible dance album, and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the college National Championship Game. I loved working with her and I think this song and video are very special. “

