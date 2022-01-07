Activision Gets Serious, Files Lawsuit Against Call of Duty’s Biggest Cheat Provider

Activision regularly publishes publications announcing the new wave of bans it has made in Call of Duty. The truth is account deletions number in the tens of thousands and now the company has wanted to attack the root problem.

Activision has filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning, a German-based website that grants access to all kinds of cheats for various games. The legal text has been presented in the Court of the Central District of California and among its main claims we find “trafficking in circumvention devices, intentional interference in contractual relationships and unfair competition.”

It picks up the demand that EngineOwning is engaged in “developing, selling, distributing, marketing and exploiting malicious cheats and tricks for popular online multiplayer games.” Pitfalls include the possibility of aim automatically, shoot automatically and show the location of the rest of the players at all times, as long as we pay a fee.

Activision alleges that it has suffered “massive and irreparable damage to its reputation with substantial loss of revenue.” Therefore, it requires an economic reparation that “can amount to millions of dollarsHalo Infinite, Battlefield V, Splitgate or Titanfall 2 are other cheat games accessible to EngineOwning.