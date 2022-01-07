A waitress showed on TikTok what is the main mistake customers make when trying to help her

Gastronomy employees are often under a lot of pressure when they have to attend several tables at the same time. To make their work easier, customers often help them with the cleaning of the tables and even start to lift the dishes. However, this does not seem to help workers much, or at least This was explained by a user on TikTok whose material soon went viral.

An American waitress known as @fyrefairie On TikTok he referred to this topic in a clip shared at the end of 2021 and that has already accumulated more than 200 thousand views. “When customers try to stack their plates at the end of the meal thinking that they are being useful,” wrote the young woman next to a photo of sugar cups, spoons, forks, and sachets piled up.

In that sense, he gave more details of why this is not quite right: “The cutlery that protrudes in all directions, ready to slip immediately if I grab them, they make me anxious just looking at them”.

A user was interested in the opinion of the woman and recognized that he does the same every time he goes to eat. Then, he asked him “¿What is the most useful way to help you? To which the waitress replied: “All large plates must be stacked together, the bowls together elsewhere, the small plates together, don’t mix the cups / plates with the dishes in which you ate ”. So, those who really want to make the task of gastronomic employees easier, already know how to do it.

Annie bond, a waitress from Los Angeles, published a video on TikTok some time ago and was surprised because there she told details of several Hollywood celebrities that she served at the restaurant where she worked. The influencer rated each of them from 1 to 10 and put together a ranking. Among the worst he mentioned the comedian Judd Apatow, while among the best he highlighted Lady Gaga. His publication garnered thousands of likes.

Annie Bond rated the celebrities she attended from 1 to 10 – Part One

Among those praised, the user referred to the actress Anna Faris, whom he described as one of the “kindest and most wonderful people in the world.”

Annie Bond rated the celebrities she attended from 1 to 10 – Part Two

From Keanu reeves, protagonist of The Matrix Resurrections, he said he was “humble” and that he “left him a big tip”, while drew Barrymore it was “a ray of sunshine.” Others he also praised were actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.