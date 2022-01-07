A traffic jam forms in the tunnel that Elon Musk devised to clear traffic jams

Elon Musk created the tunneling company The Boring Company to solve the traffic problems of large cities. Its first tunnel, built at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has faced CES for the first time this week … and well, I don’t know what we expected.

The LVCC Loop is a tunnel (actually two tunnels, one for each direction of traffic) 1.3 kilometers long and 3.6 meters wide that connects three stations within the Las Vegas Convention Center, where this week has the largest technology fair in the world took place, with a much lower attendance than usual due to the effect of the pandemic.

Despite the fact that it was a little crowded CES, on Thursday there was a traffic jam in the Loop that one of the attendees captured on video. Although it is an anecdotal episode, since Wednesday the tunnel ran smoothly, the video immediately went viral because it contrasts with Elon Musk’s tweets about his tunnels as a solution for heavy city traffic.

“The options are traffic forever or tunnels”, Musk wrote in November, when the Loop had just opened.

The LVCC Loop runs between the West Hall and South Hall pavilions of the Las Vegas Convention Center, with a central station between North Hall and Central Hall. It cost $ 47 million (a fixed price with an armored contract) and has changed significantly from its initial planning. Instead of using rails, the tunnel is paved, and instead of autonomous wagons or minibuses, passengers ride in electric cars from Tesla driven by human drivers. Operating the tunnel costs $ 500 a day per vehicle.

According The Boring Company, the LVCC Loop reduces a 45-minute walk around campus to a 2-minute drive. It has a maximum capacity of 4,400 passengers per hour and has a fleet of 70 vehicles. There are no great technological shows in the stations, except for the colored LEDs. The tunnels were dug with a conventional TBM nicknamed Gadot in honor of Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who plays Wonder Woman.

Watching The videos , many could feel claustrophobic in there. The tunnels do not have emergency exits, so drivers were trained to back up in case a car is stopped in front.

But it is the Elon Musk tunnel, and that has a very attractive media pull, especially for politicians. Las Vegas approved a 46-kilometer, 51-station extension of the Loop in October that will connect large hotels to the airport. It will be built in phases, starting with 15-20 stations this year. They hope to finish it in three years and move up to 57,000 passengers per hour.