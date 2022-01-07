a new song suggests something with Angelina Jolie

This Friday the expected fifth album by ‘The Weeknd’, which after the release of ‘After Hours’ in 2020 managed to seize the power of all the world charts. ‘Dawn FM’, the name of this project that, after a couple of listens, already promises another success in the career of Abel Tesfaye —the singer’s first name—, has not only brought with it a barrage of musical comments, but has also sparked a debate on networks about of what appears to be a letter dedicated to Angelina Jolie. Brief pause: both were seen on several dating occasions since last June, although neither of them has referred directly to the matter and they have not confirmed anything.

The 31-year-old Canadian interpreter knows that the synergy of music and personal life is a marketing movement that ensures, at least, the viral theme in networks. And this has been demonstrated with the lyrics of track eight of the album. The song, titled ‘Here We Go Again’ (translated as ‘there we go again’) seems to update us as to his current sentimental status. We don’t know how this has sat down with Jolie, who for years has refused to expose herself socially when it comes to personal relationships with other people.

This is one of the images, taken months ago, that were captured by paparazzi and that detonated the possible link between the two.

“A movie star”, who?

Thus, the lyrics of said song, which has already become international news due to the rumors that both have awakened with several nights out and dinners, is this:

“My new girl is a movie star, who I love and make scream like Neve Campbell in ‘Scream.’ I make her laugh and heal my sad thoughts. And it is that he is a movie star. I promised myself that I would never fall in love again, but here we go again. “

Some verses that will be difficult to justify on the part of those who, close to both, affirmed months ago that the constant meetings – in which a couple of Jolie’s daughters were even present – were merely for a work matter. Also, during the recent promotional tour of Jolie presenting ‘Eternals’, she was asked between the lines about this possible romance, to which she refused to answer, laughing and diverting the topic. It will be necessary to see if this controversial music track has a future video clip that clarifies a little more what he means by “his new girl who is a movie star” … Or if either of the two takes the step of confirming this idyll before this video arrives.

