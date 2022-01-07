82-year-old grandfather has given this great handmade wooden Poké Ball to his grandson for Christmas – Nintenderos

Coming from Reddit, we have received a curious post related to one of the most prominent Nintendo franchises. We are effectively talking about Pokemon… And a great Poké Ball!

In the post that we leave you below we can see how an 82-year-old grandfather has given his grandson as a Christmas gift a wooden Poké Ball ax by hand. Without a doubt the result is great.

Here you can see it:

Best Christmas gift ever! A hardwood poké ball handcrafted by my 82 year old Grandpops from pokemon

What do you think? It seems that now the grandson is more than ready to return in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, don’t you think?

