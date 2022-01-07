5 Julia Roberts beauty secrets to look young at 50

Julia Roberts is one of the most beautiful celebrities of Hollywood And it is that at 54 he looks spectacular. That is why today we share the beauty secrets Julia Roberts does to look younger And what should you do if you are 50 years old and want to look like the ‘Pretty Woman’.

Through various interviews, Julia Roberts revealed her skincare routine which makes it look identical despite the passing of the years. So if you want to have porcelain skin like the actress, read on.

What are Julia Roberts’ beauty tips for looking young at 50?

Remove make-up daily

In several interviews Julia Roberts has ensured that, whatever happens, one of the fundamental steps of her skincare routine is to remove make-up, as this prevents makeup particles from creating breakouts, blackheads or impurities on the skin. The actress prefers biphasic makeup removers, those that contain a little oil in their formula.

Deep hydration

An essential issue for Julia Roberts’ skin care is hydration, because in an interview with Hollywood Life the actress assured that she applies so much moisturizer at night that it is impossible to embrace her due to the amount of product. Likewise, Julia Roberts usually takes many airplanes, however, she assures that her best beauty secret for a trip is to hydrate the skin before boarding a flight.

Use baking soda

As you read it, one of the celebrities who loves baking soda is Julia Roberts, because she uses it daily. If there is a characteristic feature of Julia Roberts it is her smile And, according to an interview with InStyle, the actress brushes her teeth with baking soda. The interpreter of ‘My best friend’s wedding’ assures that the one who taught her this trick was her grandfather, as he applied a large amount of bicarbonate on the brush and did not have any dental problems.

Julia Roberts takes care of her skin from the sun

If there is a factor that increases aging, it is exposure to sunlight and Julia Roberts is very aware of it, as she assured in an interview with People: “As a responsible mother of three children who love to be outside, my best ally is a good sunscreen”. The actress says she prefers to use a waterproof sunscreen for those days when she enjoys her pool.

Do not forget the hands

It is said that age is more evident in two areas of the body: the hands and the neck, as they are the first areas to stain or in which wrinkles appear. “My hands get very dry from washing dishes and I use a hand cream that hydrates and restores“Said Julia Roberts in one of her interviews.

Undoubtedly Julia Roberts knows perfectly how to take care of the skin and what are the sBeauty Secrets Every Woman Should Try At 50It is never too late to look young and spectacular. Do you do any of these beauty tricks?