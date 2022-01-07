4 easy exercises that will eliminate the flaccidity of your abdomen and will tone it

After the Christmas and New Year holidays, the extra kilos have been present. If you want tone your abdomen or get in shape, you have come to the right place because we have four exercises that will help you improve your appearance.

Reverse Crunch Bike: With your back on the floor, put your hands behind your neck. Raise your legs at a 45 degree angle, stretch one of them, while the other touches your opposite elbow. Then do the same with the opposite foot. We suggest four sets of 15 repetitions each.

Spider Mountain Climbers: Put your palms face down (in a plank position), try to bring your left knee to the hand on the same side, then return to the starting position and switch legs. Of this exercise you can do three sets of 10 repetitions for each leg.

Abs Russian Twits: Sitting on a mat with your knees slightly bent and your back straight, bring your arms to the left side and then to the right. This exercise is perfect for shaping your waist and keeping you toned.

Rowing Renegade: for this exercise you will need two dumbbells. Get into a plank position with the weights in your hands, then put one of them on your waist and style the other. From this you can do two sets of 20 repetitions.

We remind you that to lose weight and improve your appearance it is important to maintain a balanced diet. And be disciplined with exercise, as it is our daily habits that will allow us to achieve our goals.