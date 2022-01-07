3 things that could happen to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield spent a good part of 2021 denying that he would be part of the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But in the end, it turned out that not only was he part of the cast, but his portrayal of Spidey amazed by his charisma. The only one of the actors who could not complete the trilogy in the character’s story, he returned with more force. And he did, in what looks like a revival of his career of considerable importance.

The actor, who had gone through a discreet five years, is suddenly in the eye of public attention. We will likely see him achieve his second Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda when we have the information. But also, it is most likely that it will not be the last time we see him wearing the red and black tights. The success of his role has been such that suddenly, all future Sony projects seem to want to include him.

We are not talking only about cameos and guest appearances. Sony has taken the continuity of its arachnid universe very seriously. Marvel announced that it is working on a trilogy headed, again, by Tom Holland. The decision apparently accelerated rival plans for the licensing of the spiderverse to do something similar.

And although it is still not very clear, what are the joint plans of Sony for the rest of the characters of the “Spider-Man Universe”, one thing is. Andrew Garfield it is the essential point for the development of any continuity about the character in the studio.

These are the three things that could happen to the actor and his return to the character that catapulted him to global success:

Complete the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ trilogy and perhaps give a happier ending, to the variant played by Andrew Garfield

During the last weeks of 2021, the hashtag # MakeTASM3 (Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3) took to social media. The campaign tries to show Sony the enthusiasm for the closing of the Marc Webb trilogy. This is not just a whim of Andrew Garfield fans. The duology in which the actor played the superhero is considered incomplete, even before his return to character in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Especially when it came to a decision based on poor box office results and criticism of Amazing spider-man 2. Sony’s original plans included a third film, which failed to materialize after the rain of criticism towards the second part but above all because of the negotiations between the studio and Disney that culminated in the integration of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony is likely contemplating hearing audiences and completing the trilogy. Especially since there are constant and consistent rumors that the studio took Andrew Garfield’s popularity hit very seriously. With Holland spearheading his own story, Sony will likely need a Spidey for their projects. But to take that step, he would need a concrete resolution to the story of that Peter Parker.

But of course, there is no official news about it. Recently, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, screenwriters of Spider-Man: No Way Home, hinted that the possibility of a closure of that trilogy is minimal. According to an interview in the Hollywood ReporterSony is not likely to retrace its steps. The reason? Simple math: a solo movie of the hero who will have to compete with another is not entirely profitable. And in fact, Kevin Feige also clarified that if it happens, he will not participate in the production, with all security, for the same reason.

Let Andrew Garfield become the Spider-Man of the Sony Universe

It is the most realistic possibility and the one most emphasized by rumors. Sony could be contemplating their future projects with their own Spider-Man played by Andrew Garfield. That, rather than having to compete in separate stories with Tom Holland. How does something like this work? the multiverse should be thanked.

If the argument of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are at least three universes with their respective arachnid superhero. Which is to say, Sony could pick which one its set of licenses works best on. And that’s precisely Andrew Garfield’s.

If plans on a story in which Venom / Eddie Brock matches Spidey, Garfield’s is the ideal. It could also be, if the intention is to carry out the project of the six accidents. With Lizard, Electro, Venom, Electro, Rhino, and perhaps Morbius, the supervillain team would be complete.

Now, Morbius has shown himself to be an antihero. One shares universe with Rhino (from the Garfield universe) and with Vulture (from the Holland universe). Is the latter a variant? If so, it would be the ideal complement for the evil group.

Whatever the case, if the production of Marvel’s great villains takes place, Andrew Garfield could be the titular face. And much more, now that he has undeniably demonstrated his popularity and importance in the fan world.

A guest appearance in Spider-Woman (and a happy ending)

Over the past few weeks, there was a fair amount of rumor about the possibility that Emma Stone play back to Gwen stacy. But I would not do it within Andrew Garfield’s Universe, but in another altered line in which she would become Spider-Woman. The character, who is a variant of Spider-Man who survives Peter Parker, could have his own movie.

Of course, the possibility falls into pure speculation but it has gotten a fair amount of fans excited. Will Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker Have Its Happy Ending? This unlikely future movie could be the answer.