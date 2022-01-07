3 action movies to start your weekend pounding on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to see.

Below we recommend 3 action movies who recently arrived at Netflix and that are ideal to start beating at the weekend:

Amnesia

2018 Canadian film that arrived a few days ago at Netflix. “Twenty million dollars disappeared. These thieves are not going to let amnesia get in their way,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Brian A. Miller and stars Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Guzman, Matthew Modine, Meadow Williams, Christopher McDonald and Colin Egglesfield, among others. It lasts for 96 minutes.

The secrets of power

Intriguing 2009 film available at Netflix since last week. “A cunning politician, a suspicious death, a web of lies … and two journalists investigating a dark plot,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Kevin Macdonald and stars Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Robin Wright, Jason Bateman, Helen Mirren and Jeff Daniels, among others. It lasts 127 minutes.

Nameless

2009 Mexican film that arrived last week at Netflix. “Fleeing from a gang, Casper boards a train heading north to start from scratch in another country. Avoiding various dangers, he befriends Sayra, a Honduran girl,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Paulina Gaitan, Edgar Flores, Kristyan Ferrer, Diana García, Tenoch Huerta, Héctor Jiménez, among others. It lasts for 95 minutes.

