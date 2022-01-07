3 action movies to start your weekend pounding on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to see.

Below we recommend 3 action movies who recently arrived at Netflix and that are ideal to start beating at the weekend:

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker