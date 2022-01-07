16 stylish celebrity couples to inspire on the red carpet

A lot happened in 2021, but for celebrities it was a year full of romances. New arose celebrity couples, What Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and old loves were rekindled, like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The celebrities They looked for love and many of them have stepped up your style when they have found it. From the most sophisticated (Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) even the most extravagantMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who chained themselves through their fingernails in the Red carpet), the style of these couples It has been abundant and charming.

Each of the celebrity couples he has cultivated his own aesthetic. Justin and Hailey Bieber, for example, are in favor of wearing design brands with a sensitivity closer to the streetwear (both usually wear Drew house, the brand of Justin Bieber). Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum they also master the art of casual style, sure, in his own way. Tatum loves graphic tees and jeans, while the young actress has elevated the classics tank tops and lingerie dresses with trendy accessories, such as Telfar bags.

Of course, we can’t forget either Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, with his punk style. On the other hand, couples like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck or Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have opted for a more elegant and formal aesthetic in the Red carpet. It is also unusual to see Nick Jonas no suit, or Priyanka chopra with a dress in trend.

Then there are the risk takers. In October, Cardi B and Offset opted for a head-to-toe Balenciaga suit for the brand’s 2022 spring show. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky They were also the best-dressed duo in the MET Gala 2021, she in a black Balenciaga coat and he in a padded ERL coat. Each couple somehow found a way to match the style of the other, and take it to the next level. They say that love is blind, but the eye of these couples for fashion has been more than clear.

Then 16 celebrity couples who have hit the nail on the head couple style.

