15 movie posters with disastrous Photoshop bugs

While filmmaking can go completely out of its way to find a suitable actor or actress to play the protagonists of the story, they are not exempt from committing blunders in other respects. Such as movie posters, in which a large sum of money is sometimes invested to promote the image that most impacts people, and that sometimes it has blunders in design or in terms of use of Photoshop.

Next, we show you 15 movie posters where there were unforgivable mistakes and they did not go unnoticed by the keen eyes of fans.

1. 16 Blocks (2006) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

In the first of the Photoshop bug movie posters, we want to tell you that actor Bruce Willis does not appear with the mustache that he wears throughout the entire movie.

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The arms of Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson in the saga) are too long.

3. Wanted (2008) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

Angelina Jolie’s arms are too long and skinny. This just like your thumb.

4. Street Kings (2008)

The pistol Keanu Reeves is holding in his hand is going off. However, the actor does not have his hand on the trigger. Magic?

5. Bangkok Dangerous (2008) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

Nicolas Cage has his hand inside his jacket for some reason. But apparently the weapons were taken from his hands.

6. Supergirl (1984)

The New York Statue of Liberty is left-handed instead of right-handed. So apparently they did not turn the image when recording it forever.

7. 300 (2006) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

Gerard Butler’s sword is not in his hand, but floating behind it.

8. Snakes on a plane (2006)

The bodies of the snakes around the plane don’t add up.

9. The Babysitter (2017) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

The figure on the poster has two right hands.

10. Pretty Woman (1990)

Richard Gere’s hair is so dark that it actually looks like a wig.

11. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Emma Watson is on the train and Daniel Radcliffe is too. But … why is the head of the actor who plays Harry Potter outside?

12. High School Musical 2 (2007) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

This poster is a disaster in terms of design. There are additional fingers and arms growing from forearms, as if the manager had not done a final check.

13. Arrival (2016)

On the poster you can see the Oriental Pearl Tower, which is located in Shanghai, but not in Victoria Harbor.

14. Beauty and the Beast (2017) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

If you see the flower, you can notice that the rose doesn’t have any thorn, so it looks unnatural and weird.

15. On My Corpse (2008)

Actress Eva Longoria is too changed in the poster, her knees and arms are immensely weird. The knees are withdrawn, his arms are long and do not look natural, in fact the latter are fixed to the head.

16. Surprise Husband (2008) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

In the position the men are in, they apparently won’t be able to catch Uma Thurman. They also smile carelessly and don’t even look at her.

17. Love at a Distance (2010)

Drew Barrymore is hugging her partner, and apparently she has a very short man or the designer just forgot to change her hand.

18. Crazy About Shopping (2009) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

Isla Fischer appears to either have a great deal of flexibility in her left arm or it was simply broken when the “photograph” was taken for this poster.

19. Home Chef (2014)

Sofía Vergara has a huge head and Scarlett Johansson has different skin tones. Why talk about others.

20. Mamma Mia! (2008) – Photoshop Errors in Movie Posters

Hollywood seems to have an obsession with long necks for women, and it shows in every movie poster.