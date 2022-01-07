11 must-see movies for this weekend (January 7-9): ‘The Wasteland’, ‘John Wick: Chapter 3

It’s time to go back to normal after the celebration of the Three Kings Day and a good way to do it is by watching a movie this weekend. In Espinof we maintain our tradition of Fridays to review the most prominent cinema of these days, including both premieres in cinemas and streaming launches, news in physical format and titles that can be seen on a Spanish national television channel.

In theaters

‘The day of the flag’ (‘Flag Day’)

New feature film as director of Sean Penn, who for the occasion has also reserved the leading role in this story of a man who maintains a double life as a criminal in order to get the money he needs to support his daughter. Dylan Penn, Miles Teller, Josh Brolin, Hopper Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Dale Dickey and Eddie Marsan complete the cast.

In streaming

‘The wasteland’

New Spanish film by Netflix that explores how a mother and her son deal with the apparent existence of a mysterious creature that haunts them. With an interesting atmosphere and good work from its cast, it’s a shame that it ends up running out of ideas before reaching the end.

‘The Tender Bar’

George Clooney returns behind the cameras – though not in front of them – with this adaptation of the novel by JR Moehringer that investigates the growth of a boy whose existence was marked by the disappearance of his father. Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd are its protagonists.

In physical format

‘Horsemen of Justice’ (‘Retfærdighedens ryttere’)

A quite peculiar cocktail of genres where thriller, humor, action and drama have a place. All this so that the Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen tell us a story of revenge that you have in the presence of Mads mikkelsen one of its great claims.

in TV

‘Titanic’





A film that made history at the time of its premiere, launching the races of Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio. With two well differentiated halves, the first with a more romantic approach and the second betting squarely on the cinema of catastrophes, James cameron became the king of the box office thanks to her.

Friday at 22:00 on Telecinco

‘The seventh day’





The best film made around the tragedy that took place in Puerto Hurraco. Carlos Saura was especially inspired by offering a wide and varied vision of life in a town in deep Spain, transmitting both the way of life of each one of them and that incipient hatred called to end up exploding …

Friday at 22:05 at La 2

‘Mortadelo and Filemón against Jimmy el Cachondo’





A great adaptation of the mythical characters created by Ibanez. Javier Fesser He embroiders it capturing the essence of that universe, and he does it with a completely new adventure instead of simply adapting one of the long adventures of these TIA agents

Saturday at 9:25 pm in Clan

‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’





Keanu Reeves gets back into the shoes of this deadly murderer in a film marked by his constant flight after the events that took place at the end of the second installment. Even more brutal when it comes to action scenes and with a welcome addition to this Halle Berry universe, she may be the least accomplished so far, but she does give her a lot of fun.

Saturday at 22:00 in Cuatro

‘Scream 2’





This sequel did not have it easy after the great impact that the first installment had, but the duo formed by Wes craven Y Kevin Williamson It was able to offer a continuation with little – or nothing – to envy its predecessor beyond the surprise effect.

Saturday 11:54 p.m. in Paramount

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (‘Edge of Tomorrow’)





One of the films that has best known how to use a narrative more typical of video games, based on the constant deaths of the character played by a very convincing Tom cruise, who is here very well accompanied by Emily blunt. Everything works fine with her until things go down a bit during the last act.

Sunday at 17:00 at Neox

‘Cinderella’ (‘Cinderella’)





One of the most inspired updates Disney has made to its beloved animated classics. With visual energy and rightly leaning on the most innocent component of the cast, Kenneth branagh it shapes an efficient fairy tale that I even enjoyed more than its mythical original version.

Sunday at 22:00 on Telecinco

