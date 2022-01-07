10 great movies that turn 30 in 2022

Classics like Low Instincts, Reservoir Dogs and A Few Good Men prove that ’92 was one of the best years of cinema

The films that turn 30 this year are some of the best in history, all of them were released in 1992, when the cinema was fresh out of the 80s and there were still traces of the powerful erotic thrillers and the great romantic dramas. .

There are those who say that 1994 is the best year of cinema, but 1992 also has its own and, technically, it was the one that took that first step to transform films and what we expected of them. It was the year that great classics were released, Tarantino made his directorial debut, Alien 3 showed that sequels can also be very good and Francis Ford Coppola married Keanu Reeves (who also refused to insult his co-star) with Winona Ryder to bring more realism to a scene from her Dracula movie.

Turning 30 is important, especially when it comes to films that have managed to transcend and leave their mark, and that, even if you see them today, still feel relevant and important, with a touch of nostalgia that is always well received.

There was no Netflix, smartphones and whole months spent to see a movie premiere on television, but that did not matter, they were simpler times and movie theaters were always full of good things to see. And among everything that was released in 1992, there are a few films that are part of the culture and continue to be passed down from generation to generation.

Movies turning 30:

Aladdin:

Without a doubt, this is one of the best Disney films of all time, and not only because it was among the first (although not the only one) to land great actors for its voice cast. Robin Williams brought the genie to life, while Aladdin was supposedly inspired by Tom Cruise, and together they formed a perfect team that marked the childhood of millions of children, who came to dream of finding a magic lamp to be able to make three wishes.

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, this film remains one of the best adaptations in the history of the most famous vampire. The film is based on the novel by Bram Stoker and shows Keanu Reeves as a man who must save the woman he loves from a millennial vampire who is obsessed with her (and Monica Bellucci has a small role as one of Dracula’s girlfriends. ).

Basic Instinct

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, this film was very controversial and is said to be based (a bit) on a true story. Here, Sharon Stone became one of the most terrible villains in cinema, playing a manipulative woman who seduces a policeman after she is accused of murdering her boyfriend. Catherine Tramell was sexy, strong and determined, and she showed that you don’t have to look like a monster to be scary.

Reservoir dogs

When no one expected, Quentin Tarantino made his directorial debut with one of the greatest classics of all time, Reservoir Dogs. The film marked many of the elements that are part of Tarantino’s hallmark (such as black suits and blood) and garnered around 23 nominations in different awards thanks to elements such as its soundtrack, story and characters (a criminal group identified by colors ).

Batman returns

Directed by Tim Burton, this version of Batman is gothic and dark, but without losing the cartoonish style of the comics. What’s great about Batman Returns is that it featured several of the classic comic book villains, including the most famous versions of the Penguin (Danny De Vito) and Catwoman, who was brilliantly played by Michelle Pfeiffer and no one has been able to beat her.

A Few Good Men

Tom Cruise and Demi Moore took on Jack Nicholson in this film that touches on topics such as normalization to violence, discrimination, and homophobia. Rob Reiner directs this story in which a military lawyer must defend two soldiers accused of murder, who allege as a defense that they were only following orders from one of their superiors.

A League of Their Own

Ok, maybe it’s not your typical sports movie, but it’s a classic that can always lift your spirits. The great Penny Marshall directed this story that takes place in the days of World War II (which led to many women having to fill jobs that were previously only for men), where Tom Hanks must help Geena Davis and her baseball team feminine to win and win the support of an audience that believes that they belong in the kitchen.

Like water for Chocolate

We can’t talk about iconic Mexican movies without this story by Alfonso Arau, starring Lumi Cavazos and Marco Lenoardi. The film is based on the novel by Laura Esquivel and tells the story of a woman who discovers her great talent for cooking, after her family prevents her from marrying the man she loves for reasons of tradition.

Scent of a Woman

Al Pacino and Chris O’Donell star in this Martin Brest film that earned Pacino an Oscar for Best Actor. This is the story of a student who agrees to become a caregiver for a blind man to earn a little money, not knowing that it is a more complicated task than it appears, and that it leads him to learn a lot about life and the real world (not always in a positive way).

Home Alone 2

Home Alone was something incredible and the sequel is on the same level (although from that they began to do more that are very bad). Macaulay Culkin returned as Kevin, who after being left home on a Christmas vacation, ends up lost in New York during his next family trip, and takes the opportunity to turn the city into his playground and try to stop the wet Bandits again. .

Other great movies of 1992: