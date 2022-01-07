😍 Ben Affleck says his favorite scenes as Batman are in The Flash 👍 RTV News

Ben Affleck had the last chance to dress up as Batman in The flash, the next superhero movie Warner Bros. is working on. Set in the DCEU, the movie seems to rival Spider-Man: No Way Home with the aim of including characters from alternative cinematographic universes. There has been strong promotion for the film highlighting the return of Michael Keaton as the version of Bruce Wayne in which he played. bat Man Y Batman Returns.

Keaton’s Batman is not native to the DCEU, which is where Affleck’s Batman calls home. It is unclear if the two Batmen will meet in the movie, but it has also been confirmed that both different versions will appear. Keaton’s version will move into the DCEU as he enters other projects beyond. The flash, having already appeared on HBO Max’s Bat girl film. In a new interview, Affleck points out how his last Batman appearance in The flash it turned out to be the favorite scenes he has shot for the character.

I’ve never said this, this is fresh off the press, but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash “Affleck told The Herald Sun.” I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting, different, but not in a way that is incongruous with the character. Who knows? They might decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and very, very satisfying and encouraging and I was like, ‘Wow, I think I finally figured it out.’

Warner Bros.

As for Michael Keaton, the actor has also opened up to what convinced him to return to the swimsuit three decades later to give Batman another chance. According to Keaton, he’s always had the role of Batman in the back of his mind after finishing two movies, always feeling like he could re-nail the role if given a chance. He couldn’t resist the opportunity when it came along with the offer to return as Batman in The flash.

“Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and catch that son of a bitch.’ So I thought, ‘Well now that you ask me, let me see if I can pull it off,’ “Keaton previously told THR.

Andy Muschietti conducts The flash using a script by Christina Hodson. The film stars Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, and Sasha Calle. There are also rumors that Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will be joining the cast as Zod and Faora-UI, respectively. There are likely to be big surprises for fans as well. Will it be enough to match the emotion evoked by Spider-Man: No Way HomeGreat returns?

The flash It will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.





