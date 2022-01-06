You can now pre-order the Xbox Series X mini fridge at GAME

As most of you will remember, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X to the whole world at The Game Awards 2019, showing its daring design that caused social networks to flood with memes. One of the most viral memes was the comparison of the new and powerful Xbox console with a refrigerator, which to everyone’s surprise, months later became a reality, when those from Redmond began to send to various celebrities a life-size Xbox Series X cooler.

Of course, mortals are left wanting to have an Xbox Series X refrigerator, therefore, after so many requests, Microsoft announced the launch of the xbox series x mini fridge, which could already be pre-purchased on October 18 through the Toynk digital store. Until a few minutes ago, getting this fridge in Spain was something complicated and expensive, but luckily, from SomosXbox we can confirm that You can now reserve the Xbox Series X mini fridge at GAME.

Still no confirmed release date, now you can reserve the Xbox Series X mini fridge at GAME for € 30.00, with a total price € 139.95. Positive support has led to Microsoft making the meme and dream of many Xbox fans come true. From SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news about the release date of this incredible Xbox Series X mini fridge in GAME. We remind you that Xbox Series X fridge will also hit the Microsoft Store.