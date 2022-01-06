With which players will Orbelín Pineda compete for a position at Celta de Vigo?

Orbelín Pineda is traveling to Spain and it is expected that in the next few hours they will present him as a new player of the Celta Vigo.

The 25-year-old player was a fundamental piece for Blue Cross will win after a long time his ninth title of MX League and now you will try your luck in Europe.

He will contribute a lot to the offense, as he can play in various parts of the field, either as a midfielder, at the ends or even as a forward.

Eduardo Coudet led the Xolos from Tijuana in 2017 and was able to see Orbelín Pineda during its passage through the Chivas.

“I do not like to comment on players who are not yet training in the group or in the club. I did see him play and he does it on the wing or behind a striker, which is where we see him,” he mentioned a few days ago at a press conference .

If he plays for the extremes, he will compete for a starting position against Franco Cervi, Nolito, Brais Méndez Y Augusto Solari. If he plays as a midfielder, he will fight a place against Renato Tapia, Fran Beltrán Y Denis Suarez, who could leave at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Mexican is very explosive, overflows, makes the last passes and hits the ball well from long and close range.

Those of Bullets They will be able to hire more foreigners, because according to various reports, there is little left for two foreigners to get the community card.

In total, the ‘Maguito‘He has scored 32 goals in 300 games played: 9 with Queretaro, 10 with Chivas and 13 with Blue Cross.

The fans are extremely upset, since yesterday the Celta Vigo lost 1-2 against him Athletic Balearic Islands of the Third Division, in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

In addition, the celestial set is in twelfth place in the general table of The league, with 23 points in 19 games, far from the positions that give tickets to the two most important tournaments of the UEFA.

