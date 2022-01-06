Willow Smith was ‘brainwashed’ into thinking she’s ‘a brat’ after a sudden rise to fame

Award-winning songwriter Willow Smith She admits that she felt completely “brainwashed” by initiates into believing she was a “brat” after the success.

The 21-year-old addressed her issues with anxiety attacks following the release of her catchy 2010 single Whip My Hair.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker