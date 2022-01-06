Willow Smith was ‘brainwashed’ into thinking she’s ‘a brat’ after a sudden rise to fame

Award-winning songwriter Willow Smith She admits that she felt completely “brainwashed” by initiates into believing she was a “brat” after the success.

The 21-year-old addressed her issues with anxiety attacks following the release of her catchy 2010 single Whip My Hair.

He began by telling The Independent: “That was crazy. I was brainwashed into thinking, ‘no, you’re being a brat, hang on. Then I grew up and realized that it was something to deal with. “

Now, however, Smith turns to exercise to help deal with anxiety attacks and also admitted, “I got a bit obsessed with physical exertion.”

The reason for this was because “I did not allow myself to feel [ansiedad], I just wanted to exhaust her. Sometimes the body is so smart. “

To help deal with her anxiety, the artist resorted to getting plenty of exercise, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Whip My Hair” It was released in late October 2010, shortly before the star’s 10th birthday, and went double platinum. His popularity resulted in live performances, a record deal with the sellor Roc Nation from Jay Z and a tour with Justin Bieber.

While on the aforementioned tour, Smith told his father, Will Smith, that he was no longer interested in continuing because he didn’t feel like it, despite being engaged. They got into a disagreement and Willow he shaved his hair in an act of defiance.