Will Smith flatulence escapes in front of NFL players

No doubt Will Smith is one of the most witty and fun artists in the showWell, he is always giving something to talk about because of his occurrences or the things he does to the painting, hence he is one of the darlings of the fanatic.

Although this time the actor is causing a sensation on social networks, especially on Instagram, as He shared a video of his visit to the Miami Dolphins training, where he did some exercises with the NFL players.

But far from attracting attention for his elasticity or his great physical power, Will monopolized the spotlight because, apparently, a flatulence escaped him in front of everyone and even shared the images of this embarrassing moment.

Smith posted on his personal profile on this platform, a clip of just a few seconds, in which you can hear the noise of his unwelcome air and although many believe that it could be a joke, the publication is causing a stir everywhere.

As expected, the recording was filled with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours, even unleashing the laughter of several celebrities, stars and all users who have seen this video, because although it is not known if it was true, the Hollywood star was not sorry to show it, yes, he did not take long to apologize.

