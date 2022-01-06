Will Smith avoided starring in romantic comedies after falling in love with Stockard Channing on ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

As most of you know, Six degrees of separation it was a very important movie for Will Smith. It was not only one of Smith’s first films, but he also genuinely fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing during filming. But the love he had for Channing affected him so much that he avoided starring in romantic comedies for years, in part because of it.

How Will Smith fell in love with Stockard Channing

Smith has been very open about falling in love with her Six degrees of separation co-star. The actor largely credits his new feelings at the time as a case of an acting method gone wrong. In an interview with Esquire, Smith recalled how exactly he ended up so in love.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker