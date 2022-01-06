Will Smith avoided starring in romantic comedies after falling in love with Stockard Channing on ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

As most of you know, Six degrees of separation it was a very important movie for Will Smith. It was not only one of Smith’s first films, but he also genuinely fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing during filming. But the love he had for Channing affected him so much that he avoided starring in romantic comedies for years, in part because of it.

How Will Smith fell in love with Stockard Channing

Smith has been very open about falling in love with her Six degrees of separation co-star. The actor largely credits his new feelings at the time as a case of an acting method gone wrong. In an interview with Esquire, Smith recalled how exactly he ended up so in love.

“Six Degrees of separation, I soon had an idea of ​​the dangers of going too far for a character. My character was in love with Stockard Channing’s character. And I actually fell in love with Stockard Channing, ”shared Smith.

The connection had grown so deep that she followed the actor off stage.

“So the movie ended and I went home, and I was dying to see Stockard. I was like, ‘Oh no! What have I done? ‘”Smith wondered.

But the incident taught Smith a valuable lesson about himself and the dangers of acting method.

“That was my last experience with the acting method, where you are reprogramming your mind. In fact, you are playing with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and not to like things. It’s a really dangerous place when you’re good at it. But once I had that experience, I thought, “No more performance of the Method,” he said.

It was a decision that would later influence his avoiding romantic comedies.

How falling in love with Stockard Channing stopped Will Smith from making romantic comedies

Will Smith first jumped into the romantic comedy genre in the hit 2005 film Hitch. With Smith’s natural charm and positivity, many saw a romantic comedy as a perfect fit for The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum. But Smith explained in an interview with Blackfilm why he had avoided the genre for so many years before. Hitch.

“I had a little mental block against on-screen romance,” shared Smith. “I just couldn’t get comfortable. You know, you’re making a scene and you’re kissing, kissing, kissing, and then they say ‘cut’, and you can’t just rip when they say ‘cut’ you know? Because you really have to let your mind go to that space where ‘I’m in love with this person.’

Smith once again cited her one-sided romance with Channing, describing how difficult it was to get over it. She made Smith feel like he wasn’t a good enough actor to draw the line between onscreen romance and reality.

«Six degrees of separation that’s probably the most lost character I’ve ever had, ”Smith revealed. “I just lost my mind in love for Stockard Channing, and I was like, ‘dude, you’ve got to put your shit together,’ and I couldn’t get rid of the character and I was like ‘wow.’ I think part of that, I never really intellectualized it at the time, but I think part of that was my sense of comfort that I hadn’t built up my acting skills enough to draw the line correctly.

Will Smith’s method of acting caused problems in his marriage

In his memoirs, Will be, Smith went into a little more detail about how his acting method interfered with his personal life. Mainly, he began to influence his marriage to his first wife Sheree Zampino.

“Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a newborn baby, and for Sheree, I can imagine this experience was unsettling to say the least,” Smith wrote according to Yahoo! «She had married a boy named Will Smith and now she lived with a boy named [his Six Degrees of Separation character] Paul Poitier «.

The problem persisted when, even after the movie ended, Smith was still thinking about his co-star.

“After the movie ended, Sheree, Trey and I went back to Los Angeles. Our marriage got off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately wanting to see and talk to Stockard, ”she confided.

