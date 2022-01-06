Why was Camila Cabello flatly OPPOSED to Shawn Mendes BEING the prince in ‘Cinderella’?

Today has reached the platform Amazon Prime Video the movie ‘Cinderella‘, the first film starring Camila Cabello, which has his fans very excited, however, it has been revealed that one of the candidates to play Prince Charming was his boyfriend, the singer Shawn mendes, but own Camila I know opposed roundly for him to participate.

Although the idea of ​​seeing together in a movie Camila Y Shawn would have enchanted his followers, the new “Cinderella”He would not have had the same perspective, as this was very uncomfortable, so much so that he assured that he would feel very “weirdIf this had really happened.

And it is for her to keep her engagement under the lens of the paparazzi it has not been easy at all, as it should be remembered that the rumors of the relationship between Camila Y Shawn arose from the release of the song “Miss“, A theme that they interpret as a duet.

It was right in their promotional presentations of “Miss“, where Camila discovered that he did not want to collaborate professionally with Shawnbecause during the American Music Awards and the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, they felt very pressed, because at that time your Romance it was secret.

It should be remembered that seeing them so passionate on stage generated astonished reactions among the public and fans, who already suspected that there was something more than friendship between them.

After those experiences, Camila prefers to share part of his engagement with Shawn through his publications on social networks, since he believes that it is better for each of them to have their work projects separately, than to have it in ‘Cinderella‘would have been for her a Pressure even greater, because both were debut in acting, and above all, they had to handle their emotions very well in front of the cameras.

