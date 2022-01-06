Why was Camila Cabello flatly OPPOSED to Shawn Mendes BEING the prince in ‘Cinderella’?

Today has reached the platform Amazon Prime Video the movie ‘Cinderella‘, the first film starring Camila Cabello, which has his fans very excited, however, it has been revealed that one of the candidates to play Prince Charming was his boyfriend, the singer Shawn mendes, but own Camila I know opposed roundly for him to participate.

Although the idea of ​​seeing together in a movie Camila Y Shawn would have enchanted his followers, the new “Cinderella”He would not have had the same perspective, as this was very uncomfortable, so much so that he assured that he would feel very “weirdIf this had really happened.

