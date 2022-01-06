Who is Julia Fox, the new conquest of Kanye West?

After the controversy with the socialite Kim Kardashian, many wonder who is Julia Fox, the new conquest of his ex, Kanye west; this we know.

In addition to being Kanye West’s possible new partner, Julia Fox is an Italian-American model and actress.

Julia Fox was born in Milan on February 2, 1990, she is 31 years old and is also a photographer and influencer.

Julia Fox, who was recently seen on a date with Kanye West, was married to the pilot Peter artemiev in 2018.

Also, Julia Fox has a son named Valentino.

Julia Fox (Image Press Agency / Image Press Agency via Reuters C)

The model launched a clothing line called ‘Franziska Zorro‘with her friend Briana Andalor.

In 2015, Julia Fox posed in the men’s magazine ‘Playboy’.

In her role as a photographer, she released two books entitled ‘Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn / Nausea’ and ‘PTSD’.

Julia Fox’s fame came in 2019, when she starred in the film ‘Uncut Gems’ with the American actor Adam Sandler.

It should be noted that the film was nominated for the ‘Newcomer Actor Award’ at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Julia Fox (Instagram / juliafox)

Julia Fox also wrote a short film about a group of girls involved in sex scandals, called ‘Fantasy Girls’.

Are Kanye West and Julia Fox a couple? This we know

Just a couple of days ago, Kanye West was spotted on a date with Julia Fox.

Later, a person close to Julia Fox assured ‘Page Six’ that in recent days she has been dating Kanye west.

He declared that between the two “the chemistry is so strong to the point that they are kind of soul mates and it’s great to see them together.”

Undoubtedly, the news of a possible relationship between Julia Fox and Kanye West caused controversy.

Despite the fact that she is divorced and he no longer has any commitment to Kim kardashian, Kanye West promised to win back his former partner.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian / Instagram)

It should be noted that he moved in front of Kim Kardashian’s house, supposedly to “get it back.”

Kanye west He even paid a higher price than the seller was offering.

The house in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, United States, cost Kanye west approximately 90 million pesos.

However, he apparently forgot to try to win back Kim Kardashian, to try a romance with Julia Fox.