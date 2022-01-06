Where to see the nominated series?

We have just entered 2022 and we already have a new edition of the Golden Globes. The famous awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are not going through their woman moment. After being accused of being racist, unethical practices and a lack of transparency, they have earned the rejection of much of the industry and of platforms as important as Netflix and Amazon. Even NBC has refused to make room for the gala in its programming. Even Scarlett Johansson made a statement complaining and accusing the organization of sexist behavior.

The HPFA announced changes that many continue to consider insufficient. However, and despite all the controversy, the awards have gone ahead and will be held on January 9, although details about the stars who will walk the red carpet, if it is celebrated, or how the event will be developed have not yet transpired. ceremony. What we are clear about is the list of series nominated at these Golden Globes 2022 And that’s the only thing that matters, because apart from all the movement, there are great titles that you can’t see. Many will sound familiar to you (yes, there is ‘The Squid Game’) and you may discover some that you had not noticed. Do you want to know where to see them? Take note and marathon …

Complete list of series nominated at the 2022 Golden Globes

Best Drama Series

Lupine. Netflix

It is one of the surprises of this edition. The series starring Omar Sy is engaging for its high doses of entertainment and the representation of a modernized literary classic. Revenge and incredible tricks that will catch you from the first minute.

The Morning Show. Apple tv

If you are interested in journalistic stories, do not leave behind the series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Rivalry and tripping are assured in the writing of a morning show in which the ‘Friends’ actress struggles to stay afloat in the midst of the crisis, controversy and fighting with a rather complicated opponent.

The squid game. Netflix

Noh Juhan | Netflix

It was not complicated for the series with the most pull of 2021 to aspire to the Globe. You may like it more or less, but it is undeniable that this South Korean story has surprised by its staging and its social criticism. We are waiting for the confirmation of season 2 of ‘The Squid Game’.

Succession. HBO Max

Family drama is running as the favorite in this category. Impossible not to feel trapped by the troubles of the Logan clan and the maneuvers of each other to seize power in the business. With three seasons available, he maintains his tension in style. Nuanced and fantastically performed characters for a ‘Game of Thrones’ corporate version.

Pose. Netlix and HBO Max

It is possibly one of the best works signed by Ryan Murphy, a portrait as colorful as it is hard on the LGTBI + collective in New York in the 80s and how the ‘House’ and the ‘Ballroom’ became their medicine and refuge.

Best comedy series

The Great. Starzplay

Elle Fanning gives us a particular Catalina La Grande in this crazy and uninhibited comedy, ideal if you love non-corseted palatial plots.

Hacks. HBO Max

Recycle or die. This is the maxim of the protagonist of ‘Hacks’, a Las Vegas comedian, played by Jean Smart, who hires a talented young woman to help her overcome her show in low hours.

Only murders in the building. Disney +

Craig blankenhorn

The particular trio formed by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez convince in this comedy with hints of mystery in which their characters must discover after a crime if they are living with a murderer on their block.

Reservation Dogs. Disney +

Perfect for marathons since its chapters only last thirty minutes. You will love following in the footsteps of four indigenous teenagers who are dedicated to stealing to reach the promised land: California. Your adventures to accomplish this goal are priceless.

Ted Lasso. Apple tv

Whether you like football or not, the story starring Jason Sudeikis will fascinate you. Good cast and scripts that promise a victorious match.

Best miniseries

Dopesick: Story of an addiction. Disney +

Antony platt

Based on the bestselling book by Beth Macy, the series makes an accurate portrait of opioid addiction in the US and all the elements involved in this scourge.

American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair. Netflix

A little ‘salsa’? Don’t miss the fiction that recounts one of the biggest US sex scandals: his relationship with Monica Lewinsky in 1998.

The assistant. Netflix

It came without making too much noise, but its plot has moved thousands of people. Inspired by the autobiography of Stephanie Land, Margaret Qualley overwhelms with her portrayal of a single mother on the run from a toxic relationship and whose way out is to clean houses to support her daughter.

Mare of Easttown. HBO Max

Kate Winslet shines without artifice as a detective trying to unravel a crime while fighting to keep her own life afloat. A ‘thriller’ that will leave your mark.

The Underground Railroad. Amazon Prime Video

Kyle Kaplan / Amazon Studios

Cora is a young slave who lives in her skin the cruelty of her masters. Her life has not been easy, she was abandoned by her mother, but everything changes when she comes across a boy who tells her about an underground railway that could be the true key to freedom.

