Where to see all the Spider-Man movies? • GamerFocus

Marvel Studios and its president / producer, Kevin Feige, have done it again. Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already part of the 10 highest-grossing films in history, a greater achievement if we remember that we are living in the midst of a global pandemic. In other positions of this top there are UCM films such as The avengers, Infinity war Y Endgame, but the achievement of the third installment of Tom Holland’s arachnid is an achievement.

This has sparked a fever for all the movies of Spider-man and has taken audiences to different video platforms to their delight. Including not only the Tobey Maguire originals, but the Recently Most Appreciated Andrew Garfield. Well deserved, it is worth saying, even if it took nine years to do so. These films and those of Tom Holland, however, are not found in a single service of streaming.

Due to joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Disney + is also not the home of Spider-man As for movies in real action (only animated series). To avoid the hunt for you through the different search screens on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +, we have condensed this list so that you get to the wall-climbing movie of your interest without delay.

On what platforms can I watch the movies of Spider-man?

Spider-man

The first film starring Tobey Maguire that opened a whole new era in superhero cinema at the beginning of the new millennium. It is a public favorite not only for that merit, but for adapting the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and generating a renewed interest in the arachnid. Right after his first 3D video game in 2000.

You can watch it on Netflix.

Spider-man 2

For many it is the definitive film of Spider-man. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) turns out to be another villain stealing the show, amid the tears of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. The train scene is a classic in the history of the friendly neighbor and was the film that would consecrate Peter’s relationship with his ever-beloved Mary Jane.

You can watch it on Netflix.

Spider-man 3

It was not the best idea to reunite three villains in the same movie, at least this first time. Hopes were pinned on the Venom symbiote, but sadly it did not live up to the high expectations that were held for it. The “dark side” of Parker does not quite convince and had a somewhat weak trilogy closing for the masked New Yorker.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) story reboot also sought to explore the mystery of his parents and double agents through a new trilogy. Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) took center stage and a classic foe in the form of The Lizard made her big screen debut. It’s a solid and unfairly discredited movie.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

It has several flaws compared to the previous one. Electro isn’t the most charismatic foe and his version of Harry Osborn / Green Goblin leaves a lot to be desired. In her favor, Gwen Stacy leaves one of the best scenes adapted from the comics in the movies of Spider-man. The final fight is also noteworthy, although it was his true ending for years.

You used to be able to watch it on Netflix, but it is currently not available.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

When the alliance between Sony and Disney was confirmed for a new trilogy of Spider-man and other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans jumped for joy. Tom Holland’s introduction took place in Captain America: Civil War and left a good impression. His first individual story didn’t have that same spark and made Spider-Man a codependent of Tony Stark, sadly.

You can watch it on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Far from correcting its path after the previous film, it had the obligation to continue the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame. Instead of letting Tony Stark’s memory rest in peace, he insists on using his posthumous technology to reinforce the maxim that with great power comes enormous irresponsibility. How to miss Mysterio and a great actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

You can watch it on Prime Video.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Unlike Spider-man 3, knows how to maneuver the many villains that compose it under an unsuspected trick to deal with them. This version of Spider-Man could become the most mature of the trilogy, if it weren’t for the fact that it is he himself who sets his misadventure in motion, acolyzed by a no less irresponsible Doctor Strange. Who ironically cannot against the incredible power of mathematics.

You can see it currently on the billboard. In the future, it may be released on Prime Video, but not on Disney +.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Winner of an Academy Award for best animated film, it is undeniable that this is one of the best of the arachnid. In addition to being the first starring Miles Morales, it lets us take a look at the strange multiverse with absurd and unique versions of Spider-Man, which would not work the same in a live action movie.

You can watch it on Prime Video.

Spider-man (’94, animated series)

It is not a movie, but we recommend it because in the nineties –and being part of the same universe as the series of X Men– was a strong inspiration for Sam Raimi when it came to producing his own film. Many Marvel characters appear in this series and he enjoys a more adult Peter Parker / Spider-Man than the movies have us used to.

You can watch it on Disney + (or in a 37-minute rundown).