WhatsApp: What are the 7 new functions that arrive in 2022?

WhatsApp It is one of the most popular and used social networks, so if you are a fan of this application and would like to know what you can do in it in this 2022, here we tell you what the seven new functions that you can use this year.

Thanks to the Beta versions, official announcements and rumors, we can tell you that this year WhatsApp comes with great changes and better news, with which you can make the most of your mobile phone.

Some could already be used on Instagram or Twitter, but now these functions arrive renewed and improved to WhatsApp, with which your experience as a user will be the best when sending or receiving messages.

What are the 7 new WhatsApp features?

To get started, WhatsApp now it will allow you to create your own stickers, although for now only on WhatsApp Web. It is expected that this year you can do it in the normal application.

Now you can also merge WhatsApp with Instagram, so you can watch 15 to 30 second videos with which Meta intends to fight TikTok.

If you want no one to know when you last opened WhatsApp and / or if you saw the most recent messages, you can make yourself invisible to certain contacts. It is something drastic, but useful for many people, for which you will only have to Activate and Deactivate this function.

Another novelty of WhatsApp is that you can hide your profile photo, your status, the description that you configured for your account, etc., to specific contacts.

You can also delete messages without a time limit for yourself or for those who have received it, especially if you did it by mistake to a group or in a conversation and even if several days have passed.

This 2022 you will be able to reply directly to a message, so as not to lose the thread of the conversation in a group with several topics at the same time.

Reactions are other novelties and consist of responding to a message from WhatsApp with an emoji from a predefined list (when someone reacts to your messages, you will see a notice with the reaction).

Finally, you can now transcribe the audio messages to text. According to WABetaInfo, there is still no release date for this function, but quite possibly this year we will be lucky enough to test this novelty of WhatsApp.

EG