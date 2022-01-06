What to see today on TV? Thursday, January 6, 2022 | TV

12.00 / 1

Children’s Lottery Draw

For the second year, the Lotería del Niño 2022 draw is held under the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. The event will take place in the Madrid State Lottery and Betting Draw Room and will use a multiple drum system. The raffle has 50 series of 100,000 tickets each, lasts 30 minutes and distributes a total of 700 million euros in prizes.

14.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Encounters in the third phase’

Close Encounters of the Third Kind. USA, 1977 (125 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, François Truffaut.

It is exhilarating to look back at the Spielberg of the seventies. By then, he had not yet become the guru of commercial cinema, a terrain in which, over time, he has corseted his images, almost colonized by himself and his visual modes. Encounters in the Third Phase remains one of his most heartfelt, most intimate films (Spielberg even managed to hire François Truffaut, one of his leading filmmakers, to play one of the film’s most emotional characters). A look as fresh as it is personal at the cinema “about aliens” that, although it is passed through the filter of the great show, is also adult and fascinated, which gives rise to a rapturous work, with a meticulous dramatic development and an admirable staging , fertile in imaginative details.

14.55 / Paramount Network

‘For a bunch of dollars’

For a pugno di dollari. Italy, 1965 (95 minutes). Dir .: Sergio Leone. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Gian Maria Volonté.

Perhaps the best sample of western spaghetti, which was born as an attempt to update the classics of the West and degenerated to unheard of extremes. Visually his has aged, and Sergio Leone’s eagerness for the zooms it’s good to blame for it. However, the awkwardness of its staging still amuses and the presence of Clint Eastwood is always appreciated.

15.00 / Movistar Comedy

‘The little Prince’

Le petit Prince. France, 2015 (106 minutes). Director: Mark Osborne

The legendary book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry comes to the screen in the form of an animated film that combines digital animation and stop-motion. And thanks to a script that combines a story within another story, The Little Prince develops a magical and beautiful story from the hand of a girl who will see her life altered when she meets a neighbor who tells her the story of a friend who lived in a little planet. An adventure full of lyricism that does not respect the letter of the original, but its spirit.

15.20 / TCM

‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’

Bridge on River Kwai. United Kingdom, 1957 (154 minutes). Director: David Lean. Cast: Alec Guinnes, William Holden.

The legendary film that enshrined the master David Lean is an overwhelming and turbulent war drama that takes place in a Japanese concentration camp where British and American soldiers are held. They are forced to build a bridge and, as they do so, they plan how to destroy it. Lean builds an inimitable classic thanks to the delicacy with which it turns a blockbuster into an intimate, precious, almost fragile story. As virtuous as it is masterful.

15.50 / The Sixth

‘Critical decision’

Executive Decision. USA, 1996 (127 minutes). Director: Stuart Baird. Performers: Kurt Russell, Halle Berry, John Leguizamo.

Stuart Baird has a brilliant editing career, which is evident in his directorial debut. Critical Decision is a film as efficient as it is intense, which transcends the lightness of its plot: some agents have to finish off some terrorists who have hijacked a plane, including a bomb. Far from the infamous action movies that plague the screens, Baird shoots solidly and brings dramatic weight to his images. What’s more, it doesn’t allow characters to recite jokes when they’re in danger, and it doesn’t overwhelm the story with explosions.

21.30 / Four

King’s Cup: Rayo Majadahonda-Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid makes their debut in the Cup competition against Rayo Majadahonda. An important duel for Simeone’s players after their last setbacks in the League. Atlético will not be able to forget that last season they suffered an unexpected defeat against UE Cornellà in this KO tournament.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Eight Basque surnames’

Spain, 2014 (90 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Performers: Clara Lago, Dani Rovira, Karra Elejalde.

Emilio Martínez-Lázaro had already known a box office bombshell with The Other Side of the Bed. However, he pales before the overwhelming popular success of this comedy. It is true that the filmmaker deserved it, after films as notable as I love your rich bed, the worst years of our life or Back roads. This comedy skilfully plays with Andalusian and Basque stereotypes, strives to play with a thug spirit and the overwhelming work of its interpreters.

22.00 / The 1

‘MasterChef Junior’ celebrates its grand finale

The end of Junior MasterChef takes the young aspiring to Cadaqués, where they will cook a menu prepared by chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch. Before that, they will have cooked a dish with ingredients that were already used in the time of the pharaohs. The final test will consist of preparing a menu consisting of a starter, a main course and a dessert, which talks about the evolution and origins of each young chef.

0.20 / Movistar Drama

‘The piano’

USA, 1993 (115 minutes). Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin.

At the end of the 19th century, Ada, a widowed woman, travels to New Zealand to get married in an arranged marriage. Ada is mute, but communicates with her young daughter through a piano. Jane Campion creates a memorable work and dives with her camera in the conflict that will arise when Ada interacts with a Maori in whom she finds a reflection of her sensitivity. The piano is a film of exacerbated lyricism and unprecedented visual strength, with clear psychoanalytic overtones, sustained by an overwhelming interpretive work by Holly Hunter, who expresses with her gaze what many actors would not be able to convey even with a whole repertoire of grimaces.

