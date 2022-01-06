What is the current status of the loan of Diogo de Oliveira with Pumas for the Closing 2022?

Pumas is one of the teams that will not make new hires for him Closing 2022. The economic crisis in which the institution has been immersed for several tournaments has stopped any possibility of seeing new faces on the campus of Andres Lillini. Hence, the situation of those loaned in the team is also in question.

In this panorama the name that jumps to the list is that of Diogo de Oliveira, Rio striker who arrived in the middle of the past Opening 2021 after the departure of the Panamanian Gabriel Torres. ‘Big Foot’ liked from the beginning for the involvement and harmony that he showed with the rest of his teammates when he had to enter the field.

Coming from Colonia Square, from Uruguay -as well as Facundo waller, Oliveira is on loan in Pumas until May 2022 with a purchase option on the table. However, as of today, the positions seem to be far away to reach an agreement after the carioca has only been dispatched with two goals and one assist since his arrival.

The Uruguayan team established the Brazilian’s letter for 70% of his pass at two million dollars, something that Pumas will have to think about in a few months. “It solved three or four months of budget”, Roberto ‘Chiqui’ García, sports director of Plaza Colonia, told ESPN.

In addition, the manager also referred to the salary that Oliveira receives in the university staff. “Diogo was going to charge four times more than what we gave him ”, explained. With Washington Corozo In negotiations with Brazilian clubs, Pumas will wait for the performance of ‘Bigfoot’ to improve this semester to study the possibility of buying his pass and having at least one ‘new signing’ in the middle of the year.