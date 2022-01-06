What are the most popular names in 2021? There are 3 and 4 letters

Fashions are changing and names are also part of them, so in recent years there have been notable changes among the names that have become popular among newly born babies, as new moms seek to make them sound modern, simple and fresh.

Contrary to the grandmothers who were guided at the time to something else traditionalToday’s moms are looking for easy-to-remember names for older relatives of newborns, so switching between popular names has been slow.

It should be remembered that a few years ago the most popular names were Sofía, Valentina and Mia, although these two were relegated by Emma in the list of the 100 most used; While in children the traditional names such as Juan, José and Luis, took a back seat, giving way to Iker, Liam and Gael.

Even new moms look for their children’s names to be original, so some invent them or select one with origins in other countries, such as ‘Blau’, a popular name of Catalan origin.

What are the most popular names in 2021?

Three- and four-letter names became popular, but so did neutral names, so together they allow new moms to tap into their imaginations and select or create names that grandmothers would never have considered.

Noa, Sol, Sur, Blau, Azul, Skye, Star, Fer, Zen

Three letter girl names

Ada, Ana, Ema, Fay, Fey, Lía, Luz, Nao, Naz, Nur, Oda, Ona, Ova, Paz, Pía, Ruth, Sia, Uma, Xie, Zia, Zoe

Four letter girl names

Alba, Àlou, Arya, Azul, Blau, Blue, Brie, Cala, Dana, Elsa, Gina, Inés, Jade, Laia, Lara, Leah, Luna, Mila, Mora, Naïa, Nain, Nair, Naya, Neah, Nina, Noor, Nova, Oana, Odra, Olga, Oona, Orly, Oyku, Oyuki, Rita, Roma, Rosa, Rose, Rosy, Roxy, Sara, Savi, Saya, Sira, Siri, Skye, Sofy, Sole, Sora, Star, Syra, Taia, Tais, Tesa, Tori, True, Tyra, Usue, Veda, Vega, Vera, Vida, Xana, Yara, Yuna, Zara, Zoey and Zuri.

Three letter boy names

Dan, Fer, Gio, Ian, Ivo, Jan, Jon, Kai, Leo, Max, Nel, Neo, Noé, Pau, Pol, Rio, Roc, Roi, Roy, Sur, Teo, Zia.

Four letter boy names

Aday, Adei, Aldo, Alec, Alex, Amir, Aran, Aray, Aren, Arif, Ayur, Biel, Blas, Ciro, Eder, Ekai, Elian, Elías, Elio, Eloy, Emil, Enoc, Enzo, Eric, Eros, Evan, Ever, Ezra, Gael, Gian, Gibran, Gino, Inti, Irai, Isai, Izan, Jaén, Jake, Joan, León, Levy, Liam, Lluc, Luca, Luis, Mael, Marc, Milo, Naim, Nilo, Noah, Nyan, Omar, Paul, Raúl, René, Ryan, Sean, Said, Stan, Theo, Unai, Unax, Xavi, Xoel, Yael, Yago, Yves, Zaid, Yefrem and Xion.