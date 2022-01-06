What a day of air traffic between the US and Europe looks like

Gif : Pedro Suarez / Reddit

We know that there are many flights that come and go between different airports every day. We have even seen images showing the planes that are in the air at any given time, but we were probably not prepared for a visualization like this.

The video is the work of redditor Pedro Suárez, and simulates the routes of each of the commercial flights between the United States and Europe in a single day. It is 24 hours of air traffic condensed into 30 fascinating seconds. This is the video.

For his simulation, Suárez has u used real and official data of traffic published by the Eurocontrol agency under open code . The graph itself has been designed using PHP and a tool called Imagick.

According to the graph, Heathrow airport in London seems to be the one that receives and dispatches the most flights, closely followed by other capitals with airports as active as New York, Los Angeles or Amsterdam.

The data, by the way, correspond to September 4, 2018, a year before a bloody virus turned our lives upside down. Probably today there are not so many flights, but we all hope that one day we can return to those times when it was not necessary to live with a mask, tests and periodic vaccinations.