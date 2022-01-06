WELCOME, LUIS ROMO! – Official Site of the Monterrey Soccer Club

Luis Romo became a new member of the Rayados squad, which from January will play the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga BBVA MX.

The 26-year-old Mexican midfielder, who was born on June 5, 1995 in Ahome, Sinaloa, made his professional debut with Club Querétaro in 2018, and subsequently moved on to Cruz Azul in the 2020 Clausura Tournament.

Romo helped Cruz Azul win the Liga BBVA MX title in May 2021, after 23 years of drought for the celestial team’s championships.

In July of this year, the player was also crowned with Cruz Azul as Mexican Soccer Champion of Champions.

The reinforcement of Rayados integrated, together with Érick Aguirre, César Montes and Carlos Rodríguez, the Under 23 Mexican National Team that won the bronze medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games in August.

The midfielder made his debut on November 20, 2019 with the Senior Mexican National Team in the CONCACAF Nations League Tournament 2019-2020, in which the Tricolor obtained the runner-up.

Romo arrives at Rayados in search of contributing his best football and raising internal competition in the squad.

Welcome to Rayados, Luis!

DATA SHEET

Name: Luis Francisco Romo Barrón

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: June 5, 1995

Age: 26 years

Place of birth: Ahome, Sinaloa

Mexican nationality

Height: 1.82 m.

Alberto Barrera-Enderle