We want everything! These are the most raffled gadgets of CES 2022

Despite the fact that things are still quite tense due to the coronavirus, some activities have returned to normal amid the pandemic. Among them one or another important event in which a lot of people get together to share their passions. Such is the case of the Consumer Electronic Show (or CES for friends), that after a somewhat complicated year and put together a virtual convention, They returned in 2022 stronger than ever and with a lot of spectacular surprises.

As you may already know, this is one of the most important spaces in the technology industry. Throughout three days, Several major companies in this field present some of the most incredible products they have worked on in recent months and even years.. And here we find everything, from phones that look great, to household appliances and software that in the future will make our life even easier than it already is. Here is the best of the best.

CES is back in 2022 with tons of awesome announcements

On this occasion, from January 5 to 8, CES 2022 shows us pure gems that we are sure that many will want to have a voice as soon as they are launched on the market. That is why so that they check some of the things that they have already revealed with great fanfare (and above all so that they can save what is left of the fortnight), Here we leave you some of the announcements that have been seen in this convention that excited us to the full and that will probably blow your mind too.

A television that… will show your NFT’s?

On the first day of the Consumer Electronic Show, Samsung dropped with a lot of surprises that left many with a square eye. Among them was the division of MicroLED screens, which in addition to adding a new “view together” function that allows the user to connect a camera or their phone to chat while checking content with their friends and family remotely, it will also have the ability to display NFT’s and they say it will soon allow them to “browse, shop and display their favorite art.”

Samsung’s strange new rotary projector

On the other hand, Samsung also presented a rather peculiar device at CES 2022. Is about a projector which in addition to being ultra slim and portable, has a rotating LED screen that produces images in sizes from 30 to 100 inches, but that’s not all. The translucent lens cap can turn your room into a visual light show or create ambient lighting to match the music you’re playing because of course, it also serves as a speaker that you can use with Alexa.

A cinema in your face thanks to some lenses

It was already very clear to us that the technology can go in any presentation, even in simple lenses. At CES 2022, TCL presented the second version of its glasses that really serve as if you had a movie theater on your face. The new NxtWear Airs are also 30 percent lighter and have a pair of 1080p Micro OLED displays that give the effect of viewing a 140-inch screen from approximately 13 feet away, plus they incorporate speakers even though you can’t. use with augmented reality.

The future: an oven with everything and a deep fryer

We know that for some time now, air fryers became a booom and everyone still wants one but, how about we tell you that in addition to this marvel they can have an oven. Well, that is now a reality. We say it because at CES 2022, Whirlpool introduced its new generation of smart ovens that includes an upgrade for you to use as a deep fryer, so you will kill two birds with one stone and it will surely be an accessory that will make your life easier at home.

Now a light can track your heart rate and even the quality of sleep

For a long time, smartwatches have included functions so that they are aware of our health, but now even the spotlights will be able to do it. Sengled’s new smart bulb contains much more than meets the eye, with the ability to measure various vital signs of anyone within range, including statistics of sleep quality, heart rate and body temperature. On top of that, you can tell when someone has fallen into a room and automatically call for help.

Sony and the future of smart cars

Driving a car today has become a completely amazing experience. More and more brands or companies are betting on creating fully autonomous intelligent vehicles, but nobody saw what Sony would present during CES 2022 coming. To begin with, they announced with great fanfare a new subsection of the company that will focus on building fully commercial electric cars: Sony Mobility. But that was not all.

They also revealed that in addition to the Sony Vision-S car they showed off last year, the electronics giant unveiled a new prototype pickup truck called Sony Vision-S SUV. Safety was the centerpiece of the company’s discourse, as they mention that will install a total of 40 sensors are inside and outside the vehicle to monitor every detail. As if this wasn’t enough it will also work with 5G connectivity and have amazing gaming and music features. And we want to see what it is made of.