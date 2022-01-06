‘Waterboy’ actor throws a mandatory mask tantrum at LA restaurant, calls staff “garbage”

A frequent Adam Sandler collaborator and comedy actor was caught on video reprimanding staff at a Los Angeles restaurant for the establishment’s mask requirements.

Peter Dante, 53, dressed in a marijuana leaf-patterned outfit, can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ standing outside Quarters Korean BBQ in the city’s Korean neighborhood, alongside other waiting diners, demanding that he let in.

After an employee denied him the service because the actor in a shirt and pajamas was not wearing a mask, he replied: “You know you’re trash, right?”

“Go back to where the hell you went to school. Where is your boss? Yes, where is your boss? Bring your boss here right now. “

It is not the first time that Dante, who has mostly had small roles in Hollywood productions, particularly Sandler’s productions of Happy Madison, has been denounced for misbehavior.

TMZ notes that he was arrested last fall for threatening to kill his neighbor and harm his family because he was angered by the construction noise. And in 2013, he was kicked out of a Los Angeles hotel and arrested after allegedly making violent threats and using racial slurs.

According to TMZ at the time, a black hotel employee claimed that Dante told him: “[utilizó la n-word] Do you know who I am? I am a black belt and you are a black person, I f ***** you ”.

The employee added that the actor “threatened that Suge Knight, Busta Rhymes and Adam Sandler would come to my house to fuck me.”

When confronted by TMZ on video after the incident, Dante claimed that TI and Nelly, two black musicians, were his friends.