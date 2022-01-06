War between Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian over the singer’s flirtation with Pete Davidson

Miley Cyrus has started the year by winning a new enemy, one of the most powerful in social networks and on American television: Kim Kardashian. Her flirting with Pete Davidson during his stellar appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ has greatly pissed the singer off. Page Six, to the point that The businesswoman has decided to stop following the artist on social media overnight. And it is that this way of acting before the cameras, and an alleged fooling around that also occurred during the New Year’s Eve gala that both presented, have ended up turning the relationship between the two upside down.

It is no longer a secret that Kardashian is romantically involved with Davidson, the comedian who became engaged to Ariana Grande and who two years ago dated actress Kate Beckinsale. Kim and Pete have been seen on numerous occasions enjoying outings to restaurants in Los Angeles and are currently enjoying a romantic getaway to the Bahamas., but what has happened during the first days of the year has somewhat overshadowed the fun of the couple.

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus are set to host the New Years Eve party in Miami, FL this year in partnership with NBC and Peacock. To prepare, these two were on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” talking to Fallon about their plans for the event into guest stars and more! pic.twitter.com/o5vG4yLkl3 – Sneak Peek (@SneakPeekTV) December 13, 2021

Cyrus, during his performance in the show presented by Jimmy Fallon interpreted the song ‘It should have been me’ (‘It should have been me’), and did not hesitate to approach Davidson and place his leg on the armchair in which he was sitting. The comedian could only laugh as he looked at Fallon, but it seems that the consequences have not been long in coming. “Kim is behaving like a jealous girl,” expressed some users on social networks.

“A breath of fresh air”

As the magazine reveals People, Davidson has been a “breath of fresh air” for a Kim Kardashian who needed “someone who doesn’t take himself or life too seriously “. This source from the businesswoman’s environment referred to Kanye West, Kim’s ex-partner who he asked for a divorce last November. However, they had already been separated since February in a decision that caused a great commotion in the United States given that they had been in a relationship for almost ten years.

It will be the third divorce for Kardashian after those who already lived with the NBA Kris Humphries, after only 72 days of marriage, and with Damon Thomas, with whom he was for three years.