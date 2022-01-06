Vivo V23 and V23 Pro, technical sheet with characteristics and price

Vivo, a manufacturer that landed on Spanish soil last year, has just presented the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro in China, although they are firm candidates to land in our country. They are two devices of the medium-high segment, with AMOLED panels, generous amounts of memory, and recent MediaTek processors.

However, what is striking is not only the features and specifications of the new Vivo V23, but its back with fluorite crystal, a material that allows them change color when there is incidence of direct sunlight on its surface.

Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro data sheet

I live V23 I live V23 Pro Screen 6.44-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

90Hz refresh rate 6.56-inch curved AMOLED

Ratio 19.9: 9

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080

90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G to 2.5GHz

ARM Mali G68 GPU MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G at 3GHz

ARM Mali G77 GPU Versions 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

Virtual expandable RAM 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

Virtual expandable RAM Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.89

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.88

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera Main: 50 megapixels f / 2.0

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.28 105º Main: 50 megapixels f / 2.0

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.28 105º Battery 4,200 mAh

44W fast charge 4,300 mAh

44W fast charge System Android 12

Funtouch OS 12 Android 12

Funtouch OS 12 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 7.55 / 7.39 mm

181/179 g 7.36mm thick

171 g Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Back fluorite crystal On-screen fingerprint reader

Back fluorite crystal Price From 355 euros to change From 460 euros to change

A fluorite crystal back

Fluorite is a mineral with very interesting physical properties, such as thermoluminescence and fluorescence. Treated and applied on the back surface of a phone allows the device to change color when the sun hits it. In the ‘Sunshine Gold’ model of these alive we can have a blue-greenish or golden telephone, depending on the exposure it has to the sun.

I live V23 Pro

Regarding the hardware, we are facing two quite powerful models. The Vivo V23 Pro It has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G, the Chinese manufacturer’s answer to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

In addition to having a very curious finish, the Pro variant has a 108 megapixel camera, curved AMOLED screen and power to spare.

It has a triple camera of 108 + 8 + 2 megapixels, a wide angle on the front camera and up to 12 + 256 GB in the memories. The battery that powers it is 4,300mAh, with a fast charge of 44W.

I live V23

The V23 variant comes down to the MediaTek Dimensity 920, comparable to Qualcomm’s 700 series. The screen is also AMOLED with 90Hz, but in this case flat. The memories are the sameAlthough the main camera drops to 50 megapixels and the battery is 100mAh less. A little downgrade compared to the Pro variant, but quite solvent.

Versions and price of the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro

The Vivo from the V23 series they start from 355 euros to change for the standard variant and 460 euros to change for the Pro variant, price at which they have been launched in India. It remains to be seen how prices turn out when they land (if at all) in Europe.